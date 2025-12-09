TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Jefferies 11th Annual Virtual Storage and Battery Conference

Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be participating in a fireside chat on December 11, 2025, between 2:25pm et and 3:00pm et. Contact your Jefferies sales representative for webcast details.

Northland Growth Conference 2025 - Virtual

Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on December 16, 2025. Investors interested in scheduling meetings should contact their Northland sales representative or Bobby Brooks at [email protected].

