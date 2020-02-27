TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced consolidated net loss before discontinued operations of $114 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to a loss of $9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and income of $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA shareholders during the fourth quarter was $0.91, compared to a loss of $0.06 in the third quarter of 2019 and income of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

TETRA's adjusted per share earnings before discontinued operations and excluding special items(1), was $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $0.02 in the third quarter 2019 and a loss of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $259 million, an increase of 5% over the third quarter of 2019 but a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total year 2019 revenue was $1.038 billion, an increase of 4% over 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) on a consolidated basis was $55 million in the fourth quarter, up 18% from $46 million in the third quarter reflecting the benefit of a TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluids ("CS Neptune") project and overall strong completion fluids sales in international markets, partially offset by weaker U.S. land Water & Flowback Services activity. Profit (loss) before tax margin for the fourth quarter was negative 43.9% compared to a negative 3.0% for the third quarter. Fourth quarter results were impacted by $117 million non-cash expense for fixed assets, intangibles and goodwill impairments. Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis as a percentage of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin")(1) improved to 21.0%, up from 18.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Brady M. Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We ended the year in a very challenging energy services market with our best quarterly financial performance in over four years as reflected in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by the CS Neptune project in the Gulf of Mexico, continued strong international offshore completion fluid activity and near record Adjusted EBITDA from our Compression segment. While North America land drilling and completion activity saw a sharp decline in the fourth quarter of 2019 as evidenced by the rig count declining approximately 25% from year-end 2018, our vertically integrated business model in Completion Fluids & Products and in Compression plus our diverse business portfolio including offshore and international markets, helped us navigate this difficult environment. Our strategy to differentiate in areas where we compete is evident in our fourth quarter results and, coupled with continued capital discipline, has allowed us to achieve this strong performance.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect great progress on our key objectives, which we have highlighted during our previous calls. Our technology leadership in high-end completion fluids combined with our long-term key supply agreements helped us deliver one of the strongest quarters for our Completion Fluids & Products business based on our key financial measures. We continue to grow our international offshore business with the award of three major non-CS Neptune completion fluids projects in Asia-Pacific, West Africa and Brazil that are scheduled for completion in 2020. We are currently in various stages of testing and qualification of CS Neptune for seven different potential customer projects.

"Our Water and Flowback Services business is challenged with a more difficult market environment, but we continue to make progress with our strategic initiatives. We previously announced the introduction of our latest sand separation technology which we have branded as "SandStormTM". During a major operator trial in the fourth quarter, the SandStormTM system achieved greater than 95% sand removal efficiency, compared to the more traditional sand cyclones removal efficiency of roughly 50%. Upon completion of the trial we were immediately awarded a large service project in the Permian Basin, which we are deploying in the first quarter of this year. Despite a sequential revenue reduction of 20% from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, in line with overall completion activity, we increased the number of integrated water management projects to a record of 28 during the quarter as we continue to gain market share and customer acceptance with this solution. While we expect this segment to be challenged at least through the first half of 2020 given our expectations that operators' capital budgets will be down 10% to 15% year-over-year, we feel confident that we can continue to perform well in this market given our investments in and deployments of technology that create differentiation.

"Our fourth quarter Compression segment results demonstrated the continued growing strength of our compression business. The fourth quarter loss before tax of $1.3 million compares to a loss before tax of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million for the fourth quarter was a sequential improvement of $1.3 million and only $0.2 million less than our record high accomplished in the second quarter of 2019. Profit (loss) before tax margin for the fourth quarter was negative 1.0% compared to a negative 3.0% for the third quarter. This represents a 26.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin, underpinned by 90% equipment utilization, essentially flat from a record level of 90.1% in the third quarter of 2019. While the U.S. onshore market continues to experience volatility and natural gas prices have fallen below $2.00/Mcf, this business delivered very strong results. Almost 90% of our deployed compression services equipment in the fourth quarter was directed towards centralized gas lift applications for liquids or single well artificial lift applications for the growing inventory of late-life horizontal wells. Customers continue to trend more and more towards utilizing centralized gas lift as a cost effective and efficient means to drive liquids production, which drives demand for our equipment. While customer drilling activity and new well capital expenditures are expected to decrease in 2020, we see these applications continuing to grow.

"During the fourth quarter, consolidated cash provided by operations was $5.3 million and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(1) was $1.0 million, which was below our expectations due to the delays in collection of key receivables, including a CS Neptune receivable, and other notable completion fluid sales that occurred in the fourth quarter 2019. These key receivables, which were collected in the first two weeks of January, will positively impact the first quarter 2020 TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, offsetting the weaker than expected fourth quarter free cash flow. TETRA only liquidity at the end of 2019 improved approximately $28 million from the date of our last 10-K filing in March, 2019 and our first quarter 2020 TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is expected to improve by more than $25 million over first quarter 2019. TETRA only liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash on hand plus availability under our revolving credit facility. No reconciliation of the forecasted TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 to the nearest GAAP measure is included in this release because the reconciliation would require presenting forecasted information for CSI Compressco that is not otherwise publicly disclosed.

A summary of key financial metrics for the fourth quarter is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue $ 259,462



$ 245,947



$ 282,471

Income (loss) before discontinued operations (114,333)



(9,079)



3,316

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations(2) 54,532



46,157



46,609

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.91)



(0.06)



0.04

Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders(2) 0.03



(0.02)



(0.01)

GAAP net cash provided (used) by operating activities 5,250



46,605



44,953

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(2) $ 982



$ 9,749



$ 15,598







Operating Segments

Completion Fluids & Products Division

Completion Fluids & Products revenue was $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 32% from the third quarter of 2019 aided by the completion of the CS Neptune project and very strong international offshore fluid sales. Completion Fluids & Products reported a loss before taxes of $66.1 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and profit (loss) before tax margin of negative 84.1%, which included a previously announced $91 million non-cash impairment to our El Dorado, Arkansas facility, which produces calcium chloride. Excluding the impairment, Completion Fluids & Products Division Adjusted income before taxes was $25.4 million, or 32.3% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million increased by $13.6 million sequentially and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2%, an 1150 basis point improvement sequentially.

Water & Flowback Services Division

Water & Flowback Services fourth quarter 2019 revenue decreased 21% sequentially to $57.3 million. Water & Flowback Services loss before tax was $28.4 million, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment and other special charges of $26.3 million. Adjusted loss before tax(1) was $2.1 million, resulting in Adjusted profit (loss) before tax margin of negative 3.7%(1). Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.6 million sequentially to $5.6 million. While results in this division declined primarily due to challenging U.S. land market conditions that impacted the entire oil and gas industry, this division performed well relative to our expectations.

Compression Division

Fourth quarter Compression revenue increased 9% from the third quarter of 2019 driven by strong year-end equipment sales and aftermarket services. Compression services gross margins were 51.5%, a 170 basis points decrease from the third quarter of 2019. Overall fleet utilization was 90.0%, compared to 90.1% at the end of the third quarter. As of December 31, 2019, total active operating horsepower was 1,059,590, a sequential improvement of over 16,200 horsepower that was all large horsepower additions targeted a centralized gas lift application. Compression Division net loss before taxes was $1.3 million, a $2.2 million improvement sequentially. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million increased 4% from the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to stronger aftermarket and higher equipment sales. We received new equipment orders of $4 million in the fourth quarter. New equipment sales backlog was $36 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $63 million at the end of the previous quarter. While we continue to see a healthy pipeline of new unit sales opportunities, several large orders which we expected to receive in the fourth quarter of 2019 or early 2020 have now been pushed towards the second half of 2020.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Consolidated net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.3 million and for the full year was $90.2 million. Payments from several large projects that were expected before year-end were delayed into the first two weeks of January of 2020. As a result, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations for 2019 was a use of cash of $21 million, which includes funding approximately $15 million of equipment that TETRA bought and leased to CSI Compressco, supporting their high return opportunities. Had the payments from those large projects been received a few days earlier, we would have achieved positive TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations for the full year 2019. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2019 was $1.0 million. Consolidated total debt was $843 million while consolidated net debt(1) was $825 million, with TETRA only net debt(1) of $189 million (see Schedules H and I for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures). At the end of the fourth quarter TETRA only non-restricted cash was $15.3 million.

Special items

Special items, including Discontinued Operations, incurred in the fourth quarter, as detailed on Schedule F, include the following:

$117 million non-cash expense for fixed assets/intangible and goodwill impairment, including $91 million for the previously announced El Dorado calcium chloride plant

non-cash expense for fixed assets/intangible and goodwill impairment, including for the previously announced calcium chloride plant $0.6 million non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment

non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment $0.5 million of restructuring expenses and severances and other charges

Additionally, a normalized tax rate of 21% is reflected in Adjusted Net Income, as shown on Schedule F.

A summary of key financial metrics for the full year of 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

Total 2019 Results

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)



Revenue $ 1,037,933



$ 998,775

Loss before discontinued operations (150,287)



(42,725)

Adjusted EBITDA(3) 187,144



160,918

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (1.09)



(0.16)

Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders(3) (0.05)



(0.05)

Consolidated net cash provided (used) by operating activities 90,232



46,586

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(3) $ (21,072)



$ 3,101







Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 259,462



$ 282,471



$ 1,037,933



$ 998,775

















Cost of sales, services, and rentals 174,774



206,561



728,483



717,931

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 30,914



30,045



124,226



114,925

Impairments and other charges 91,890



681



95,196



3,621

Insurance recoveries (379)



—



(1,771)



—

Total cost of revenues 297,199



237,287



946,134



836,477

Gross profit (37,737)



45,184



91,799



162,298

















General and administrative expense 34,249



33,580



139,747



132,446

Goodwill impairment 25,784



—



25,784



—

Interest expense, net 18,176



18,700



73,230



70,946

(Gain) loss on sales of assets (750)



(275)



(2,333)



(729)

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense (589)



(11,151)



(1,624)



(11,129)

CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense —



(2,077)



1,309



(733)

Other (income) expense, net (760)



266



(191)



7,923

Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations (113,847)



6,141



(144,123)



(36,426)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 486



2,825



6,164



6,299

Income (Loss) before discontinued operations (114,333)



3,316



(150,287)



(42,725)

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (312)



(584)



(10,213)



(41,515)

Net income (loss) (114,645)



2,732



(160,500)



(84,240)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 814



2,200



13,087



22,623

Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (113,831)



$ 4,932



$ (147,413)



$ (61,617)

















Basic per share information:













Income (loss) before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.91)



$ 0.04



$ (1.09)



$ (0.16)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.00



0.00



(0.08)



(0.34)

Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.91)



$ 0.04



$ (1.17)



$ (0.50)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,541



125,717



125,600



124,101

















Diluted per share information:













Income (loss) before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.91)



$ 0.04



$ (1.09)



$ (0.16)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.00



0.00



(0.08)



(0.34)

Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.91)



$ 0.04



$ (1.17)



$ (0.50)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,541



125,789



125,600



124,101



Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In Thousands) Revenues by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 78,567



$ 64,675



$ 279,255



$ 257,408

Water & Flowback Services Division 57,343



79,783



281,986



303,072

Compression Division 123,552



138,066



476,692



438,673

Eliminations and other —



(53)



—



(378)

Total revenues $ 259,462



$ 282,471



$ 1,037,933



$ 998,775

















Gross profit (loss) by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products Division $ (61,687)



$ 14,464



$ (15,034)



$ 48,675

Water & Flowback Services Division 2,881



13,691



27,458



55,247

Compression Division 21,188



17,197



79,992



59,017

Eliminations and other (119)



(168)



(617)



(641)

Total gross profit $ (37,737)



$ 45,184



$ 91,799



$ 162,298

















Income (loss) before taxes by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products Division $ (66,087)



$ 9,480



$ (33,969)



$ 30,623

Water & Flowback Services Division (28,442)



8,044



(21,173)



28,712

Compression Division (1,266)



(3,280)



(16,014)



(33,797)

Eliminations and other (18,052)



(8,103)



(72,967)



(61,964)

Total income (loss) before taxes $ (113,847)



$ 6,141



$ (144,123)



$ (36,426)



Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses.

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In Thousands) Balance Sheet:





Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 17,704



$ 40,038

Accounts receivable, net 176,513



187,592

Inventories 136,510



143,571

Assets of discontinued operations —



1,354

Note receivable, including accrued interest —



7,544

Other current assets 20,627



20,592

PP&E, net 758,637



853,931

Other assets 161,931



130,905

Total assets $ 1,271,922



$ 1,385,527









Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 2,098



$ 4,145

Other current liabilities 186,625



196,206

Long-term debt (1) 842,871



815,560

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,762



12,202

CCLP Series A Preferred —



27,019

Warrants liability 449



2,073

Operating lease liabilities 53,919



—

Other long-term liabilities 10,372



15,573

Equity 162,826



312,749

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,271,922



$ 1,385,527







Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In Thousands) TETRA





Asset-based credit agreement $ —



$ —

Term credit agreement 204,633



182,547

TETRA total debt 204,633



182,547

Less current portion —



—

TETRA total long-term debt $ 204,633



$ 182,547









CSI Compressco LP





CCLP Credit Agreement 2,622



—

7.25% Senior Notes 291,444



289,797

7.50% Senior Secured Notes 344,172



343,216

Total debt 638,238



633,013

Less current portion —



—

CCLP total long-term debt $ 638,238



$ 633,013

Consolidated total long-term debt $ 842,871



$ 815,560



Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits) and using a normalized effective income tax rate. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule F: Special Items (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Income

(Loss) Before

Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable to

TETRA

Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ 3,574

$ 752

$ (814)

$ 3,636

$ 0.03

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 588

123

—

465

0.00

Earnout Adjustment 200

42

—

158

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Vandalism 202

42

—

160

0.00

Transaction Expense (185)

(39)

—

(146)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (91,890)

(19,297)

—

(72,593)

(0.58)

Goodwill Impairment (25,784)

(5,415)

—

(20,369)

(0.16)

Restructuring charges (552)

(116)

—

(436)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

24,394

—

(24,394)

(0.19)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (113,847)

486

(814)

(113,519)

(0.91)

Loss from discontinued operations





(312)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (113,831)

$ (0.91)















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Income

(Loss) Before

Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable to

TETRA

Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (4,143)

$ (871)

$ (354)

$ (2,918)

$ (0.02)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment (78)

(16)

—

(62)

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (341)

(72)

(238)

(31)

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Vandalism 736

155

—

581

0.00

Transaction Expense (643)

(135)

(152)

(356)

0.00

Severance (339)

(71)

(70)

(198)

0.00

Bad debt (1,844)

(387)

(1,057)

(400)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (848)

(178)

(507)

(163)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

3,154

—

(3,154)

(0.03)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (7,500)

1,579

(2,378)

(6,701)

(0.06)

Loss from discontinued operations





(9,130)

(0.07)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported

















$ (15,831)

$ (0.13)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Income

(Loss) Before

Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable to

TETRA

Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (3,822)

$ (803)

$ (1,909)

$ (1,110)

$ (0.01)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 11,150

2,342

—

8,808

0.07

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments 2,077

436

1,662

(21)

0.00

Other costs and expenses (773)

(162)

—

(611)

0.00

Earnout adjustment 300

63

—

237

0.00

Sales tax adjustment (2,110)

(443)

(1,476)

(191)

0.00

Intangible Impairment (681)

(143)

(477)

(61)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

1,535

—

(1,535)

(0.01)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations 6,141

2,825

(2,200)

5,516

0.04

Loss from discontinued operations





(584)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ 4,932

$ 0.04





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Income

(Loss)

Before Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (17,955)

$ (3,765)

$ (7,649)

$ (6,541)

$ (0.05)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 1,624

341

—

1,283

0.01

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (1,309)

(279)

(1,408)

378

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (1,259)

(265)

(974)

(20)

0.00

Earnout adjustment 1,000

210

—

790

0.01

Lee Plant Facility Vandalism 691

145

—

546

0.00

Lee Plant Asset Impairment (146)

(31)

—

(115)

0.00

CEO Retirement (1,843)

(387)

—

(1,456)

(0.01)

Transaction Expense (1,204)

(253)

(320)

(631)

(0.01)

Inventory Adjustment (153)

(32)

(68)

(53)

0.00

Asset Impairment (95,050)

(19,960)

(1,541)

(73,549)

(0.59)

Severance (339)

(71)

(70)

(198)

0.00

Bad Debt (1,844)

(387)

(1,057)

(400)

0.00

Goodwill Impairment (25,784)

(5,415)

—

(20,369)

(0.16)

Restructuring charges (552)

(116)

—

(436)

0.00

Effect of Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance and other related tax adjustments —

36,429

—

(36,429)

(0.29)

Net Income (loss) before discontinued operations (144,123)

6,164

(13,087)

(137,200)

(1.09)

Loss from discontinued operations





(10,213)

(0.08)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (147,413)

$ (1.17)



























Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Income

(Loss)

Before Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (32,334)

$ (6,734)

$ (19,044)

$ (6,556)

$ (0.05)

Severance expense (116)

(24)

(9)

(83)

0.00

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 11,129

2,338

1,662

7,129

0.06

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments 733

154

(929)

1,508

0.01

Prior debt issuance costs (3,541)

(744)

(2,238)

(559)

0.00

Other costs and expenses (2,126)

(445)

(112)

(1,569)

(0.01)

Earnout adjustment (3,400)

(714)

—

(2,686)

(0.02)

Financing costs (1,040)

(218)

—

(822)

(0.01)

Sales tax adjustment (2,110)

(443)

(1,476)

(191)

0.00

Asset Impairment (3,621)

(760)

(477)

(2,384)

(0.02)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

13,889

—

(13,889)

(0.11)

Net Income (loss) before discontinued operations (36,426)

6,299

(22,623)

(20,102)

(0.16)

Loss from discontinued operations





(41,515)

(0.34)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (61,617)

$ (0.50)















Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net

Income

(Loss), as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ (66,086)

$ 91,482

$ 25,396

$ (167)

$ 2,454

$ —

$ 27,683

Water & Flowback Services Division



(28,441)

26,343

(2,098)

5

7,717

—

5,624

Compression Division



(1,265)

—

(1,265)

12,894

20,618

320

32,567

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



(95,787)

117,825

22,038

12,732

30,785

320

65,875

Corporate and other



(18,060)

(403)

(18,463)

5,444

129

1,547

(11,343)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (114,333)

$ 486

$ (113,847)

$ 117,422

$ 3,575

$ 18,176

$ 30,914

$ 1,867

$ 54,532

























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Net

Income

(Loss), as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 11,318

$ (736)

$ 10,582

$ (216)

$ 3,676

$ —

$ 14,042

Water & Flowback Services Division



2,578

76

2,654

(2)

8,568

—

11,220

Compression Division



(3,464)

3,597

133

12,869

18,459

(211)

31,250

Eliminations and other



(1)

—

(1)

—

(3)

—

(4)

Subtotal



10,431

2,937

13,368

12,651

30,700

(211)

56,508

Corporate and other



(17,931)

379

(17,552)

5,495

167

1,539

(10,351)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (9,079)

$ 1,579

$ (7,500)

$ 3,316

$ (4,184)

$ 18,146

$ 30,867

$ 1,328

$ 46,157

























Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Net

Income

(Loss), as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Depreciation

&

Amortization Adjusted

Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 9,480

$ —

$ 9,480

$ (164)

$ 3,723

$ —

$ 13,039

Water & Flowback Services Division



8,043

(300)

7,743

10

8,151

—

15,904

Compression Division



(3,282)

714

(2,568)

13,367

18,004

380

29,183

Eliminations and other



4

—

4

—

(4)

—

—

Subtotal



14,245

414

14,659

13,213

29,874

380

58,126

Corporate and other



(8,104)

(10,377)

(18,481)

5,487

171

1,306

(11,517)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ 3,316

$ 2,825

$ 6,141

$ (9,963)

$ (3,822)

$ 18,700

$ 30,045

$ 1,686

$ 46,609





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Net

Income

(Loss), as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Adjusted Depreciation &

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ (33,969)

$ 91,140

$ 57,171

$ (720)

$ 13,518

$ —

$ 69,969

Water & Flowback Services Division



(21,173)

25,619

4,446

(1)

33,424

—

37,869

Compression Division



(16,014)

8,814

(7,200)

51,974

76,663

1,064

122,501

Eliminations and other



14

—

14

—

(14)

—

—

Subtotal



(71,142)

125,573

54,431

51,253

123,591

1,064

230,339

Corporate and other



(72,981)

111

(72,870)

21,977

635

7,063

(43,195)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (150,287)

$ 6,164

$ (144,123)

$ 125,684

$ (18,439)

$ 73,230

$ 124,226

$ 8,127

$ 187,144

























Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Net

Income

(Loss), as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Depreciation &

Amortization Adjusted

Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 30,623

$ 70

$ 30,693

$ (599)

$ 15,345

$ —

$ 45,439

Water & Flowback Services Division



28,712

6,373

35,085

—

28,439

—

63,524

Compression Division



(33,797)

5,788

(28,009)

51,905

70,500

639

95,035

Eliminations and other



11

—

11

—

(17)

—

(6)

Subtotal



25,549

12,231

37,780

51,306

114,267

639

203,992

Corporate and other



(61,975)

(8,137)

(70,112)

19,640

658

6,740

(43,074)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (42,725)

$ 6,299

$ (36,426)

$ 4,094

$ (32,332)

$ 70,946

$ 114,925

$ 7,379

$ 160,918























Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of December 31, 2019, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



December 31, 2019

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 15.3



$ 2.4



$ 17.7













Carrying value of long-term debt:









Asset-Based Credit Agreement —



2.6



2.6

Term Credit Agreement 204.6



—



204.6

Senior Notes outstanding —



635.6



635.6

Net debt $ 189.3



$ 635.8



$ 825.1



Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

(In Thousands) Consolidated

















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 5,250



$ 46,605



$ 44,953



$ 90,232



$ 46,586

ARO settlements —



—



35



—



35

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (8,348)



(27,650)



(34,487)



(95,388)



(140,793)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow (3,098)



18,955



10,501



(5,156)



(94,172)





















CSI Compressco LP

















Net cash provided by operating activities (90)



27,444



23,605



67,696



30,121

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (4,320)



(20,867)



(25,325)



(64,773)



(103,489)

CSI Compressco free cash flow (4,410)



6,577



(1,720)



2,923



(73,368)





















TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities 5,340



19,161



21,348



22,536



16,465

ARO settlements —



—



35



—



35

Investment in CCLP Compressors (810)



(2,830)



—



(14,782)



—

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (4,028)



(6,783)



(9,162)



(30,615)



(37,304)

Free cash flow before ARO settlements 502



9,548



12,221



(22,861)



(20,804)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 168



169



3,087



674



12,070

Adjusted free cash flow 670



9,717



15,308



(22,187)



(8,734)



Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018 TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities 5,340



19,161



21,348



22,536



16,465

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA) (312)



(32)



(325)



(1,115)



(10,184)

Cash from continued operating activities 5,652



19,193



21,673



23,651



26,649

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures (4,028)



(6,783)



(9,162)



(30,615)



(35,618)

Less: Investment in CCLP Compressors (810)



(2,830)



—



(14,782)



—

Plus: Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 168



169



3,087



674



12,070

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations 982



9,749



15,598



(21,072)



3,101



Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018



(In Thousands)





























Consolidated



















Revenue

$ 259,462



$ 245,947



$ 282,471



$ 1,037,933



$ 998,775

Income (Loss) Before Tax

(113,847)



(7,500)



6,141



(144,123)



(36,426)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

3,575



(4,184)



(3,822)



(18,724)



(32,332)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

54,532



46,157



46,609



187,144



160,918

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(43.9) %

(3.0) %

2.2 %

(13.9) %

(3.6) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

1.4 %

(1.7) %

(1.4) %

(1.8) %

(3.2) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

21.0 %

18.8 %

16.5 %

18.0 %

16.1 %





















Completion Fluids & Products



















Revenue

$ 78,567



$ 59,340



$ 64,675



$ 279,255



$ 257,408

Income Before Tax

(66,087)



11,318



9,480



(33,969)



30,623

Adjusted income before tax (Schedule G)

25,396



10,582



9,480



57,171



30,693

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

27,683



14,042



13,039



69,969



45,439

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

32.3 %

19.1 %

14.7 %

(12.2) %

11.9 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(84.1) %

17.8 %

14.7 %

20.5 %

11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

35.2 %

23.7 %

20.2 %

25.1 %

17.7 %





















Water & Flowback Services



















Revenue

$ 57,343



$ 72,841



$ 79,783



$ 281,986



$ 303,072

Income Before Tax

(28,442)



2,578



8,044



(21,173)



28,712

Adjusted income before tax (Schedule G)

(2,098)



2,654



7,743



4,161



35,085

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

5,624



11,220



15,904



37,584



63,524

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(49.6) %

3.5 %

10.1 %

(7.5) %

9.5 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(3.7) %

3.6 %

9.7 %

1.5 %

11.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.8 %

15.4 %

19.9 %

13.3 %

21.0 %





















Compression



















Revenue

$ 123,552



$ 113,766



$ 138,066



$ 476,692



$ 438,673

Income Before Tax

(1,266)



(3,464)



(3,280)



(16,014)



(33,797)

Adjusted Income Before Tax (Schedule G)

(1,265)



133



(2,568)



(7,200)



(28,009)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

32,567



31,250



29,183



122,501



95,035

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(1.0) %

(3.0) %

(2.4) %

(3.4) %

(7.7) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(1.0) %

0.1 %

(1.9) %

(1.5) %

(6.4) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

26.4 %

27.5 %

21.1 %

25.7 %

21.7 %

