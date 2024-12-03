TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2024 WELLS FARGO 23RD ANNUAL MIDSTREAM, ENERGY AND UTILITIES SYMPOSIUM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at the 2024 Wells Fargo 23rd Annual Midstream, Energy and Utilities Symposium in New York on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (ET) on December 10.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel (111 East 48th Street) in New York City, interested parties should contact Claire Jaffe at [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

