TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 27TH ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 14th and 15th, 2025.

Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings on January 14 and 15 and will present on January 14 from 8:45 A.M. to 9:25 A.M. (ET) in the Rutherford meeting room. The Company's presentation will be webcast as follows: Webcast Link.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City (455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street), interested parties should contact [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

