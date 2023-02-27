TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 51st ANNUAL SCOTIA HOWARD WEIL ENERGY CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the 51st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference in Miami on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting from 3:30 to 3:55 P.M. (ET) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings on March 7th.

To access the webcast, register here https://wsw.com/webcast/bns36/tti/1551692. A replay will be archived on the Events and Webcasts page the day after the event.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

