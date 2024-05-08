TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EF HUTTON - ANNUAL GLOBAL CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 15 from 8:30 A.M. to 3:55 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact Megan Doyle at [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Lithium Ventures. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

