TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL NORTHLAND GROWTH CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at the Virtual Northland Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer and Julian Higuera, Director of Investor Relations will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

To register for virtual one-on-one meetings with management, interested parties should either contact their Northland sales representative or Bobby Brooks at [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Lithium Ventures. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

