TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WELLS FARGO 24TH ANNUAL ENERGY & POWER SYMPOSIUM

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on December 10, 2025 at the Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy & Power Symposium at the Westin Times Square in New York City. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones meetings at the conference should contact their Wells Fargo sales representative.

