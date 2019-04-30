Tetragon Financial Group Limited March 2019 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for March 2019. Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

March 2019 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

