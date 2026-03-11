Tetrate Open Source Extensions Marketplace to Help Envoy Users Achieve Faster Time to Value

'Built on Envoy' delivers freely available, community-driven extensions that solve the most common obstacles to Envoy adoption for AI workloads.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrate, a driving force behind the Envoy open source project and an innovator in securing AI agents, today launched Built on Envoy, a freely available, open source extensions marketplace designed to remove the most common barriers to Envoy adoption for AI workloads. Drawing on years of experience deploying Envoy at scale for enterprises worldwide, Tetrate has identified and solved the deployment pitfalls that slow teams down, packaged those solutions as ready-to-use extensions and made them available to everyone in the community at no cost.

Envoy's advanced capabilities have remained accessible only to teams with deep, specialized expertise. Many organizations end up building custom extensions behind closed doors, duplicating effort and missing the chance to benefit from shared innovation. Built on Envoy changes that by giving any developer a place to discover, download and deploy proven extensions, and to contribute their own back to the community.

Created at Lyft in 2015, Envoy has been used in production for nearly a decade. By September 2016, Envoy was processing over 2 million requests per second across Lyft's infrastructure, and today handles millions of machine learning predictions daily. The proxy's security has been hardened through participation in Google's Vulnerability Reward Program. Today, Netflix processes billions of API requests daily, while Airbnb handles over 1 million user events per second, with both organizations relying on Envoy for mission-critical traffic management. This production-proven foundation has made Envoy a first choice for internet-scale deployments. At least 44% of enterprises now use Envoy in production environments or are evaluating Envoy for production, including AWS, Docker, SAP, Atlassian and LY Corporation.

Built for the Problems Teams Actually Face

The marketplace launches with extensions built to address the deployment challenges Envoy users encounter most often. These include security and authentication hurdles such as WAF integration, OAuth2 token exchange, SAML and authorization workflows. Others are designed for AI governance requirements like checking LLM requests against Azure Content Safety and caching model requests, as well as operational needs including proxy configuration for data platforms and routing zone pinning. A file-server extension rounds out the initial set, allowing teams to serve static assets such as HTML pages, dashboards and documentation directly from Envoy without deploying a separate web server.

Additional contributions from the Envoy community are planned in the near future.

A detailed walkthrough of the available extensions and their use cases is available on the Tetrate blog at https://tetr8.io/builtonenvoy.

Freely Available, Built for the Community

Built on Envoy is released under the Apache 2.0 open source license and is entirely free to use. Tetrate has seeded the marketplace, but the long-term vision is a community-sustained ecosystem where organizations across industries share what they have built and collectively accelerate Envoy adoption. To make that easy, Built on Envoy includes a CLI package manager that lets developers run Envoy with extensions on their local machine using simple commands, dramatically reducing the time it takes to experiment, prototype and iterate.

"To date, writing extensions for Envoy has been a laborious process that involves writing C++ and compiling a fully custom build of the entire proxy," said Matt Klein, creator of Envoy. "The rise of dynamic modules and allowing either Go or Rust to be used for extensions is going to unlock Envoy extensibility to way more people. I'm really excited about the Built on Envoy effort making it super easy for everyone to get started with Envoy extensions and I'm looking forward to using it to build Rust Envoy extensions for use at bitdrift."

"For years, we have worked with enterprise customers deploying Envoy at scale, and we have seen firsthand the same challenges come up again and again," said Varun Talwar, CTO at Tetrate. "Too many teams are solving the same problems independently. Built on Envoy gives the community a way to share those solutions openly, so every Envoy user can move faster. We built this for the ecosystem, and we are inviting everyone to come use it and contribute back."

"Envoy has become one of the most high-velocity and impactful open source projects in the cloud native ecosystem," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). "When contributing organizations like Tetrate step forward to lower the barriers to adoption, they create pathways for more developers to contribute upstream, that kind of leadership strengthens the entire ecosystem."

"Envoy is powerful, but it can be complicated and tricky to configure and extend," observed Rohit Agrawal, Envoy maintainer and software engineer at Databricks. "Built on Envoy makes it extremely easy to extend Envoy using Go and Rust, and the developer experience is simple enough for our non-power users who don't know Envoy's internals."

Available Now

Built on Envoy is available now at builtonenvoy.io/, where engineers can find details on the initial extensions and a blog post on how to get started. Developers can browse and download ready-to-deploy extensions for free, and organizations are invited to contribute their own extensions to help grow the ecosystem. The public git repo is available at github.com/tetratelabs/built-on-envoy.

About Tetrate

Tetrate is a primary upstream contributor to the Envoy project and a leader in its technical development. Tetrate helps organizations graduate agentic pilots to trusted status and autonomous operation, supplying the standards, guardrails and evaluation metrics needed to scale agents consistently, promote them to production with confidence and monitor their behavior over time. This is why some of the largest financial institutions, governments and other enterprises rely on Tetrate to deliver modern application networking and security. More at tetrate.io.

