Tetsufumi Ueda, PhD, Celebrated for Excellence in Neurochemistry and Education

A native of Osaka, Japan, Dr. Ueda obtained a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Kyoto University in 1966. He subsequently relocated to the United States to serve as a teaching fellow for the University of Michigan's department of biological chemistry for four years. In 1971, Dr. Ueda concluded his tenure at the University of Michigan with the achievement of a Doctor of Philosophy in biological chemistry.

Throughout the following seven years, Dr. Ueda honed his expertise as a postdoctoral associate and research associate within the department of pharmacology at Yale University, where he also completed a postdoctoral fellowship through the National Institute of Mental Health. In 1978, he began his academic career as an assistant professor with the University of Michigan's department of pharmacology. In addition to teaching, he worked as an assistant research scientist for the University of Michigan's Mental Health Research Institute until 1981, at which point Dr. Ueda advanced to the positions of associate professor of pharmacology and associate research scientist.

After thriving in these capacities for eight years, Dr. Ueda found further success as a professor of pharmacology at the University of Michigan from 1989 until 2016. During this period, he simultaneously excelled as a senior research scientist at the Mental Health Research Institute and as a research professor at the University of Michigan's Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience Institute. In 2016, the University of Michigan recognized Dr. Ueda as a research professor emeritus and a professor emeritus in pharmacology.

Alongside his responsibilities as a researcher and educator, Dr. Ueda has directly contributed to the selection of new faculty members and students for various departments and programs within the University of Michigan such as the department of pharmacology, the neuroscience program and the medical science training program. He also reviewed grants on behalf of the National Science Foundation from 1978 until 1996 and contributed to the neurological sciences study section of the National Institutes of Health as a subcommittee member from 1987 until 1991. In order to stay up to date with the latest developments in his specialty areas, Dr. Ueda maintains active affiliations with the American Chemical Society, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Society for Neuroscience, the International Society for Neurochemistry and the American Society for Neurochemistry.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ueda has contributed articles to multiple professional journals and written chapters for a number of academic textbooks. Since 2014, he has served as an editorial board member for the peer-reviewed journal Neurochemical Research. In 1973, Dr. Ueda published a groundbreaking article outlining his discovery of a glutamate-specific uptake system in the synaptic vesicles of neurons. Thanks to his research, the neuroscience community has since accepted glutamate as the primary excitatory transmitter in the central nervous system.

In 1988, Dr. Ueda was notably selected for the National Institute of Health's Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award, which is a seven-year research grant that recognizes exceptional achievements in the field of neuroscience. His vast academic career has also been celebrated with the University of Michigan's Research Scientist Lectureship Award. In addition to his many prestigious accolades, Dr. Ueda is extremely proud of the success of his students, several of whom have since been appointed to leadership positions at esteemed universities across the U.S.

Dr. Ueda attributes a great deal of his success to the guidance of his former mentors at the University of Michigan. In the coming years, he intends to further his research and release more written works. Since his firm commitment to his scientific pursuits has played a critical role in his career, Dr. Ueda advises aspiring scientists to approach their work with tremendous patience, persistence and determination.

