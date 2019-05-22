Teva Celebrates Pride with Limited-Edition Sandal in Partnership with the Tegan and Sara Foundation

Fierce female musicians and twin sisters, Tegan and Sara, founded the Tegan and Sara Foundation to fight for health, political and economic equality for young girls and women within the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking to their collaboration with Teva, Tegan and Sara said, "We got our first pair of Teva sandals when we were 16. This rainbow Flatform collab is like full circle LGBTQ+ Pride validation. Teva's generous support for our foundation will allow us to help even more LGBTQ+ youth."

To further celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community and the Foundation, Teva will donate $15 for each pair of Flatform Universal Pride sandals sold, up to a guaranteed maximum donation of $30K, to the TSF to continue the movement for racial equality, social and gender justice for young girls and women. The donation will fund scholarships for LGBTQ+ youth to attend summer camps that help develop self-confidence and leadership abilities in a safe and nurturing environment.

"We are so proud to stand behind and support the Tegan and Sara Foundation and their mission," says Erika Gabrielli, Senior Marketing Director at Teva. "Teva has long stood as an expression of freedom and we are excited to be a part of celebrating that with the LGBTQ+ community and contribute to their continued fight for equality."

The Teva Flatform Universal Pride sandal shines with a rainbow striped platform and midsole, inspired by the LGBTQ Pride flag's message of empowerment and inclusivity. Featuring elevated style with a 2 ¼ inch platform and straps made from Repreve® recycled PET webbing, this sandal is Pride celebration ready. The sandal retails for $80 and will be available for purchase on Teva.com and Nordstrom.com.

Visit Teva.com for more information.

About Teva®:



Pioneered in 1984, Teva stands for freedom in footwear. Teva believes that how you choose to live is the ultimate form of personal expression and our products are crafted to be accessible, versatile and a celebration of the independent spirit. Creator of the original sport sandal over three decades ago, Teva products are now sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, please visit www.Teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Tegan and Sara Foundation:



The Tegan and Sara Foundation fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ+ girls and women. This mission is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice. In partnership and solidarity with other organizations fighting for LGBTQ+ and women's rights, the Foundation raises awareness and funds to address the inequalities currently preventing LGBTQ+ girls and women from reaching their full potential.

SOURCE Teva

Related Links

http://www.Teva.com

