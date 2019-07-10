Teva Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ with Limited-Edition Children's Collection

Inspiring generations with its innovative illustrations of art and nature, this collection merges Teva's popular Hurricane XLT2 and Ember Moc styles with the bold color explosion seen in the world of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The fusion of these two distinctive brands results in a dynamic collection tailored for fostering exploration.

"With each season we strive to inspire the next generation of modern explorers because we believe it's never too early to begin your love story with nature. It was that mindset that led us to partner with The Very Hungry Caterpillar to create a collection for our youngest explorers. This iconic tale is a part of many people's childhoods, and we are honored to partner with Eric Carle Studios to add our unique spin on the colors, characters and bold patterns showcased in the book," said Anders Bergstrom, General Manager at Teva.

The collection features the Hurricane XLT2, an iconic Teva style known for its comfort and performance—perfect for a day at the beach or a skip through the playground. Available in both Kid's and Toddler's sizes, this water ready sandal features quick drying straps made from Repreve® recycled polyester webbing, and an EVA foam footbed which provides all-day comfort. Debuting with the collection is the Kid's Ember Moc, an easy slip-on shoe featuring a custom print inspired by the book. The Ember Moc offers a collapsible heel for easy wearing options, stretchy elastic gore for a slipper-like fit and a water-resistant upper for easy cleaning.

"Some of my most cherished memories from childhood are of taking walks in the forest with my father. I am delighted to collaborate with Teva and love the idea of sandals for the young explorer and time outdoors with family and friends," said Eric Carle.

The Teva x The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ collection—retailing at $50 for the Kid's & Toddler's Hurricane XLT2 and $70 for the Kid's Ember Moc—is available for purchase at Teva.com and through select global retailers.

About Teva®:

Pioneered in 1984, Teva stands for freedom in footwear. Teva believes that how you choose to live is the ultimate form of personal expression and our products are crafted to be accessible, versatile and a celebration of the independent spirit. Creator of the original sport sandal over three decades ago, Teva products are now sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, please visit www.Teva.com or follow @Teva.

About The World of Eric Carle:

The World of Eric Carle™ is a design-driven licensing and merchandising program based on the beloved picture books by Eric Carle. A prolific author and artist, Eric Carle has written and illustrated more than seventy books which have sold over 151 million copies worldwide. Like his books, The World of Eric Carle brand draws upon Eric Carle's approach to creativity, discovery, play and development.

