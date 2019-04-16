Teva x Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2019 Collaboration Comes to Life this April

The Teva x Anna Sui limited-edition collaboration, debuting during the Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week show, set the tone for the youthful and lively collaboration with models, such as Bella Hadid, strutting down the catwalk in the printed platforms, solidifying Teva's position in the fashion sphere through this innovative collaboration. Teva's General Manager, Anders Bergstrom says, "We couldn't have been more thrilled to have the collection debut at Anna Sui's Spring 19 runway show. This partnership has been a lot of fun, and the sandals are some of our most unique and playful designs to-date."

Taking cues from nature's vibrant flora and fauna, the Teva x Anna Sui collaboration features a punchy summer print from exotic snakes to colorful birds and palms. Sporting the fashion designer's innately whimsical aesthetic, the collection conjures a tropical paradise via a sun-drenched dreamscape. Combining French Riviera romance and classic Polynesian prints in one vacation-ready range, the playful motif elevates two, travel-ready silhouettes – the Indio Jewell and Flatform Universal.

Inspired by Teva's heritage sandals, the Indio Jewell and Flatform Universal are reinterpreted into modern and stylish silhouettes, relevant for today's woman. Both sandals are offered in two new colorways, Lollipop and Deep Teal, that tie into the Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2019 color story and give the terrain-ready sandals a fashion-forward feel. The sporty footwear silhouettes of the Indio Jewell and Flatform Universal give the Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2019 collection an edge while remaining feminine with light pinks and pastel blue tones found in the two styles, with support of the tropical oasis motifs woven throughout the straps. "It was a great pleasure working with the Teva team and I'm so pleased with the success of this collaboration! Bringing my Teva dreams to life was so fun and I loved having the freedom of adding my signature Anna Sui flourishes to the classic sandals and platforms," says designer, Anna Sui.

The Indio Jewell's chunky ankle and toe strap is lined with a luxurious leather, adding an element of sophistication while the Flatform Universal is given a Lightweight EVA Platform that elongates the leg. Other technical components such as the lightweight, neoprene upper is quick drying and each sandal has a unique closure to keep the shoe comfortably secured to the foot.

The limited-edition Teva x Anna Sui collection offers a day-to-night versatility, catering to all style preferences from the hard-hitting city dweller to free-spirited flower child. The limited-edition Indio Jewell retails for $275 USD and the Flatform Universal for $150 USD; both sandals come in sizes 5-11 and are available for purchase at Teva.com and AnnaSui.com. #tevaxannasui

Visit teva.com for more information.

About Teva®:

Pioneered in 1984, Teva stands for freedom in footwear. Teva believes that how you choose to live is the ultimate form of personal expression and our products are crafted to be accessible, versatile and a celebration of the independent spirit. Creator of the original sport sandal over three decades ago, Teva products are now sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, please visit www.teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Anna Sui:

Anna Sui is one of New York's most beloved and accomplished fashion designers, known for creating contemporary original clothing inspired by spectacular amounts of research into vintage styles and cultural arcana. Sui joined New York's intensely creative cultural underground in the 1970s, forging important relationships in the worlds of fashion, photography, art, music, and design. Born in Detroit to Chinese immigrants, the career of Anna Sui is a classic American success story. "You have to focus on your dreams, even if they go beyond common sense. How could this young girl from the suburbs of Detroit become a success in New York? It was always that dream," she says.

SOURCE Teva

Related Links

http://www.teva.com

