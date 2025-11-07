Texans Credit Union and its CEO receive top honors in The Dallas Morning News' 2025 Top Workplaces

Recognition for the third consecutive year reflects a culture of connection, purpose, and service across North Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union has been named to the top of the list of "The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces" in Dallas-Fort Worth, an honor that recognizes organizations with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Texans ranked 4th among midsize companies, and President and CEO David Frazier was recognized as the 2025 top leader among midsize companies. The honor is bestowed on the leader whose employees rate their company's leadership team highest.

"This recognition belongs to our employees," said Frazier. "Their dedication to our members and to one another defines who we are. We've built a workplace where people are trusted to do meaningful work, supported by leaders who listen and care; and that translates directly to the value we bring to our members every day."

The organization attributes its third consecutive year of recognition in the program to its people-first approach, which aims to empower employees to serve members with both expertise and heart while also fostering a workplace built on trust, teamwork, and shared success. Whether it's employees helping members by buying them a new slow cooker or giving their colleagues a hand up, the spirit of service is encouraged and rewarded regularly throughout the company.

Guided by its EPIC values — Excellence, People, Integrity, and Collaboration — Texans Credit Union fosters a people-first culture that balances innovation with human-centered service. The organization emphasizes adaptability and employee well-being through initiatives that encourage professional growth, cross-department collaboration, and leadership development.

Chief People Officer Jenni Short added, "Company culture is everything in a member-owned credit union. When our employees feel connected, valued, and supported, they bring that same energy to every member interaction. It's how we deliver better experiences, better results, and a stronger community for everyone we serve, because we believe in building relationships that go beyond transactions."

This commitment to a mission-driven and engaging employee experience extends beyond the workplace. Through Texans Gives Back, an employee-led initiative, Texans Credit Union contributes more than 880 volunteer hours and thousands of dollars annually to local nonprofits focused on food insecurity, domestic violence prevention, youth causes, veterans support, and animal care.

Now in its 17th year, The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work program honors North Texas companies and organizations that foster outstanding workplace cultures. Rankings are determined by The Dallas Morning News in partnership with Energage, an independent research firm specializing in employee engagement and organizational health, and are based on confidential employee survey responses.

Founded in 1953 by a handful of Texas Instruments employees, Texans Credit Union serves more than 130,000 members and manages $2.2 billion in assets today. The credit union expanded in recent years to make all residents in the state of Texas eligible for membership. As the credit union plans to grow its footprint and technological offerings, Texans remains high-tech when members need it and high-touch when they want it — staying true to a people-first mission that has guided the organization for more than 70 years.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to manage and advance their financial lives, Texans offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. The credit union fosters a people-first culture that values expertise, care, and innovation in every member interaction. To learn more, visit texanscu.org.

