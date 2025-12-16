Texans Credit Union Named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Credit Unions for 2026

Honor reflects Texans Credit Union's focus on delivering clear, connected, human-centered

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union has been recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 list, an annual independent ranking based on more than 70,000 customer surveys evaluating service, trust, overall customer satisfaction and financial excellence.

"To be recognized alongside such a select group of financial institutions only affirms Texans Credit Union's commitment to doing right by its members," said Texans Credit Union CEO David Frazier. "The positive customer feedback that contributed to Texans' inclusion on this list speaks to the strong financial performance that can result when the member is recognized as the most important stakeholder."

Each year, thousands of regional financial institutions are analyzed based on a rigorous data-driven methodology. Texans Credit Union earned its place on the 2026 list based on high levels of trust and satisfaction expressed by members who were surveyed, as well as the credit union's overall financial health.

With more than 130,000 members statewide, Texans Credit Union strives to meet consumers with helpful financial guidance and products regardless of where they are in their financial journey. The credit union's mix of high-tech convenience and high-touch personal service combined with robust digital tools and an empowered frontline staff continues to distinguish it as a leader in consumer banking.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to manage and advance their financial lives, Texans offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. The credit union fosters a people-first culture and has been recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace by The Dallas Morning News. Its member service approach is rooted in expertise, care, and innovation in every interaction. To learn more, visit texanscu.org .

