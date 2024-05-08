Texans Credit Union Enters a New Era with Bold Redesign

Transformation of organization's branding assets mark a new trajectory for credit union

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union (Texans), a leading financial institution with a 70-year legacy of dedicated service to the North Texas community, proudly unveils its new logo. The redesign represents a bold step forward, embodying the organization's commitment to its Texas Instruments (TI) heritage, tradition, innovation and the vibrant spirit of Texas.

Since 1953, Texans has been dedicated to enhancing the economic prosperity of its members and the communities they serve. Originating from a group of 11 TI employees who pooled together their savings, 'Texins Credit Union' was established to promote thrift and provide affordable loans to colleagues. Four decades later, Texans expanded its eligibility criteria, embracing a community charter and extending membership to employees from neighboring local businesses. This expansion led to the organization's first rebranding initiative in 1998, renaming the institution from Texins to Texans.

"The new logo reflects our dynamic evolution as an organization," said David Frazier, president and CEO of Texans. "With this redesign, we convey our dedication to being a financially sound credit union while showcasing our unique business model and our commitment to transformation and progress. It serves as a visual representation of our promise to continuously enhance value for our members for decades to come."

Throughout its storied history, Texans has undergone various redesign efforts, each reflecting its evolving identity and commitment to its members. However, this latest redesign marks a significant milestone, representing Texans' dedication to its core values and signaling a bold step forward into the future. With a renewed sense of purpose and identity, Texans is poised to continue its legacy of service and innovation.

Recent research conducted by The Tech Report indicates that a staggering 90% of a brand's initial impact is attributed to its logo, signifying the impactful role visual identity plays in shaping perceptions and building trust. Within the new logo, the T in Texans remains the hero element, symbolically weaving and connecting the community while propelling it forward. It blends Texans Blue and Texans Tangerine, representing loyalty, trustworthiness, generosity and success. The chosen fonts, Azo Sans Medium for "TEXANS" and Neuzeit Grotesk Regular for "CREDIT UNION," embody modernity and authenticity.

The redesign will be featured across various platforms, including digital channels, physical locations, marketing materials and promotional items. This includes digital platforms like the official website, mobile app and social media, as well as physical locations such as branch offices, ATMs and signage. It will also be used in marketing materials like brochures, flyers and advertisements, as well as in correspondence and promotional items, solidifying Texans' brand presence in the everyday lives of its members.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving North Texas members since 1953. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Texans Credit Union has more than 120,000 members and $2.1 billion in assets. Our mission is to provide members with exceptional service, value and financial products to help individuals achieve their financial goals. We offer a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and investment options. Texans Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state. For more information, please visit texanscu.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact

The Power Group for Texans Credit Union

[email protected]

214-551-0832

SOURCE Texans Credit Union