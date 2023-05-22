Texans Credit Union Expands Senior Leadership Team

Ian Beirnes hired as vice president of IT Systems

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union (Texans), a leading credit union in North Texas, announced today Ian Beirnes joins as Vice President of IT Systems. Beirnes will be responsible for managing the credit union's technology infrastructure and operations department.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ian to our leadership team," said David Frazier, CEO of Texans Credit Union. "His background and expertise will be an asset to the IT department. We look forward to having him contribute to our strategic plan as we continue to enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our members."

Beirnes has a proven track record of success in IT leadership roles. Before joining Texans, from 2010 to 2022, he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He also worked as the Director of IT Infrastructure and Offshore Operations for Hewlett-Packard from 1995 to 2010.

"Ensuring members receive exceptional, secure and reliable services is my primary objective," said Beirnes. "I look forward to being entrusted with managing Texans' growing IT needs on behalf of our employees and members."

Beirnes earned his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University in Economics. In addition, he attended Stanford University's Executive Digital Transformation Strategy and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Professional Cloud and DevOps programs. He also holds Amazon Web Services, Google, Hashicorp, Pink Elephant, and Microsoft certifications.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving North Texas members since 1953. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Texans Credit Union has more than 118,000 members and $2.1 billion in assets. Our mission is to provide members exceptional service, value and financial products to help individuals achieve their financial goals. We offer a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and investment options. Texans Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state. For more information, please visit texanscu.org or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

