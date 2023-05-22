Texans Credit Union Expands Senior Leadership Team

News provided by

Texans Credit Union

22 May, 2023, 09:17 ET

Ian Beirnes hired as vice president of IT Systems

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union (Texans), a leading credit union in North Texas, announced today Ian Beirnes joins as Vice President of IT Systems. Beirnes will be responsible for managing the credit union's technology infrastructure and operations department.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ian to our leadership team," said David Frazier, CEO of Texans Credit Union. "His background and expertise will be an asset to the IT department. We look forward to having him contribute to our strategic plan as we continue to enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our members."

Beirnes has a proven track record of success in IT leadership roles. Before joining Texans, from 2010 to 2022, he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He also worked as the Director of IT Infrastructure and Offshore Operations for Hewlett-Packard from 1995 to 2010.

"Ensuring members receive exceptional, secure and reliable services is my primary objective," said Beirnes. "I look forward to being entrusted with managing Texans' growing IT needs on behalf of our employees and members."

Beirnes earned his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University in Economics. In addition, he attended Stanford University's Executive Digital Transformation Strategy and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Professional Cloud and DevOps programs. He also holds Amazon Web Services, Google, Hashicorp, Pink Elephant, and Microsoft certifications.

About Texans Credit Union
Texans Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving North Texas members since 1953. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Texans Credit Union has more than 118,000 members and $2.1 billion in assets. Our mission is to provide members exceptional service, value and financial products to help individuals achieve their financial goals. We offer a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and investment options. Texans Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state. For more information, please visit texanscu.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Texans Credit Union

Also from this source

Texans Credit Union Promotes Tanya Patterson to Vice President of Strategic Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.