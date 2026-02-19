Texans Credit Union Gives Big Through Texans Gives Back

1,360 Volunteer Hours and $50,000 Invested in Texas Communities in 2025

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union is honoring its employees' contributions to those in need, sharing the total impact of its 2025 Texans Gives Back initiatives. Aggregate numbers mark a significant boost in employee volunteerism compared to previous years, expanded nonprofit partnerships, and enhanced financial support for communities across Texas. The credit union contributed $50,000 to local organizations and completed 1,360 hours of employee volunteer service.

Texans Credit Union employees pose in front of their Toy Story-inspired trick-or-treat station during the Hope Kids Halloween event at Texans Credit Union Headquarters. The event is part of a record year of giving and volunteerism through its Texans Gives Back program.

Texans Gives Back's year-round efforts supported a variety of nonprofits working to better lives, including HopeKids, which has partnered with Texans Credit Union for a decade to bring joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Other partners included Patriot Paws, Lovepacs, and Genesis Women's Shelter & Support. In addition, the credit union raised $25,000 for relief efforts in Kerr County, helping families recover and rebuild following the region's deadly floods.

An annual employee carnival benefiting Texans Gives Back, along with Halloween and Christmas events supporting HopeKids families, raised financial support while spreading joy to recipients. The program's community work benefited veterans, hungry families, and those affected by disaster. It also deepened employees' connection to the communities they serve.

"Texans Gives Back reflects the heart of who we are — supporting local families, empowering our communities, and showing up for one another," said Jenni Short, chief people officer at Texans Credit Union. "In a year of great need across Texas, our members and employees upped the ante, giving more and sharing more of themselves than ever before. We are immensely proud of our Texans team."

Texans Gives Back will continue supporting the communities it serves in 2026, partnering with employees, members, and local nonprofits to support neighbors in need. To learn more about Texans Gives Back, visit https://www.texanscu.org/about/texans-gives-back .

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to manage and advance their financial lives, Texans offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. The credit union fosters a people-first culture and has been recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace by The Dallas Morning News. Its member service approach is rooted in expertise, care, and innovation in every interaction. To learn more, visit texanscu.org.

Media Contact:

Erin Consler

Texans Credit Union

[email protected] | 214-533-6446

SOURCE Texans Credit Union