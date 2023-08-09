Texans Credit Union Signs Agreement with McKinney Independent School District Athletics to be Exclusive Financial Institution

Texans Credit Union

09 Aug, 2023, 08:12 ET

Texans expands its community outreach initiatives and invest in the communities they serve

RICHARDSON, Texas and MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union (Texans), a leading credit union in North Texas, and McKinney Independent School District (ISD) Athletics today announced its partnership naming Texans as its exclusive financial institution for five years. The signed agreement will run through December 31, 2028.

"McKinney ISD Athletics is thrilled to partner with Texans Credit Union," said Jennifer Frazier, director of athletics for McKinney ISD. "We value our local community businesses and the efforts they put forth to support our student-athletes. Texans Credit Union has been involved in our community for a long time. We are grateful to officially connect with them through our athletic programs."

Texans strives to contribute its time and attention to the communities it serves, including McKinney, which is home to one of the credit union's branches and to many Texans employees. Texans firmly believes McKinney ISD serves as the heart of the community, and the credit union remains committed to making impactful contributions to the people of McKinney.

"We are honored to be the exclusive financial institution for McKinney ISD Athletics through 2028. At Texans, we are proud to be an integral part of the communities we serve. Our commitment goes well beyond simply conducting business. We actively support McKinney ISD & McKinney ISD Athletics in order to foster strong partnerships that benefit the entire city," said David Frazier, CEO of Texans Credit Union. "This partnership not only showcases our genuine involvement in the McKinney community but also contributes to substantial economic growth for the area. At Texans Credit Union, community upliftment is at the heart of everything we do."

McKinney ISD Stadium is the home of the McKinney Lions, McKinney Boyd Broncos and McKinney North Bulldogs. The sponsorship will include permanent backlit Texans signage on the giant Daktronics stadium scoreboard and Texans branding at all MISD stadium events. Texans employees will be attending games as early as this fall.

For more information about Texans, how to become a member or its services, visit Texans online at texanscu.org or in person at the McKinney branch at 3174 South Hardin Blvd.

About Texans Credit Union 

Texans Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving North Texas members since 1953. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Texans Credit Union has more than 120,000 members and $2.1 billion in assets. Our mission is to provide members with exceptional service, value and financial products to help individuals achieve their financial goals. We offer a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and investment options. Texans Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state. For more information, please visit texanscu.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Texans Credit Union

