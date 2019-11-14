Texas A&M University to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Geosciences

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab in the College of Geosciences. The Lab will provide an integrated field and classroom experience that will empower geospatial education at the University.

Using Trimble hardware and software, the Technology Lab will incorporate field-based data collection, modeling and analysis capabilities that will provide students hands-on experience with solutions that they can use in future internships and full-time jobs. It also will provide faculty and student researchers with innovative teaching and practical application tools and enhance the geospatial capacities of university-wide operations. The gift also enables Texas A&M to integrate across its curricula Trimble's solutions that are rapidly transforming how scientists study the Earth and address some of the most challenging issues such as natural resource security, sustainability, mitigating the impact of natural disasters, and environmental resilience.

The Trimble Technology Lab will benefit students in the College of Geosciences, which includes a unique combination of social science and STEM disciplines spanning the Departments of Atmospheric Sciences, Geography, Geology & Geophysics and Oceanography as well as the interdisciplinary undergraduate Environmental Programs, and the graduate Water Management and Hydrological Sciences Programs. Through the Trimble Technology Lab, students, faculty and researchers will gain cutting-edge geospatial training and experience with Trimble's laser scanning, mobile mapping, interior mapping, Building Information Models (BIM), 3D design and GNSS tools with the accompanying comprehensive suite of analysis solutions.

"Trimble is very excited to be working with Texas A&M. We believe the Technology Lab will be a catalyst to help fuel research and training activities in the Geosciences and related fields to advance the University's mission of transforming students into tomorrow's global leaders, successful entrepreneurs and industry innovators," said Ronald Bisio, senior vice president, Trimble Geospatial.

"The new Trimble Technology Lab at Texas A&M University is not only dramatically changing the geospatial learning environment, it's empowering cutting-edge data acquisition and analysis to address the most pressing challenges in the geosciences and beyond. I have no doubt that our collaboration with Trimble will establish Texas A&M University as the most spatially-enabled geosciences college in the U.S.," said Debbie Thomas, dean of the College of Geosciences.

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading hardware and software solutions such as the Trimble® GNSS survey receivers, Trimble Total Stations, handheld 3D scanners, Trimble T10 rugged tablets as well as advanced software such as Trimble Access, Trimble Field Link, RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center with UAS Master, Penmap, eCognition, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

About Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University is a nationally-ranked, Tier 1 research university. It is the flagship institution of the Texas A&M University System, the largest university in the U.S. with more than 69,000 students (including 10,000 graduate students) on the main campus. Texas A&M was ranked No. 2 nationally among public schools and is in the top 20 overall among public and private institutions in U.S. News & World Report's "Great Schools, Great Prices" category. For more information, visit: www.tamu.edu.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

