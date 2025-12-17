Texas Approves Savvas Learning Company's enVision+ Texas Math Programs for Use in K-12 Classrooms Statewide

We're proud Texas approved our enVision+ Texas math programs, giving educators confidence using high-quality materials. Post this

The Texas SBOE determined that enVision+ Texas K-12 math programs meet 100 percent of the state's criteria for high-quality instructional materials. Savvas is the only publisher with a K-12 solution to receive perfect scores not only on standards coverage but also the state's quality rubric. Fully aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS), enVision+ Texas uniquely offers pedagogical continuity from year-to-year with vertical alignment from kindergarten through Algebra 2.

A comprehensive, turnkey solution for educators, the enVision+ Texas math series offers a robust selection of assessment options to measure students' math knowledge and skills, as well as TEKS-aligned practice and resources to help prepare students for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

"Savvas is fully committed to delivering the most innovative learning solutions to empower today's teachers and inspire today's students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are proud that the Texas SBOE has approved all of our enVision+ Texas math programs, giving Texas educators the confidence of using high-quality instructional materials with engaging, rigorous, and meaningful learning experiences to help every student achieve."

Customized specifically for Texas classrooms, the enVision+ Texas K-12 math series includes enVision+ Texas Mathematics for grades K-8 and enVision+ Texas A|G|A (Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2). The programs, which are built on proven, evidence-based pedagogy, emphasize problem-based learning and active exploration in practical, real-world contexts so that students see mathematics as a part of their everyday world. enVision+ Texas programs offer:

Flexible instructional design that balances conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and real-world application to help students become lifelong problem-solvers. Intentional instructional variety and differentiated tasks provide students with multiple ways to learn while interactive features like Math Walk videos help students connect math to their daily lives.

Savvas Studio, a suite of new AI-powered tools that helps save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students. These curriculum-smart, teacher productivity tools seamlessly integrate with the award-winning Savvas Realize platform to simplify lesson planning, generate customized practice, and support differentiated learning.

Easy-to-use instructional supports that enable teachers to effectively plan, instruct, and assess student learning. Data-informed resources, adaptive practice, a robust differentiation library, and a powerful intervention system help educators meet the needs of all students.

Multilingual learner supports that provide equitable Spanish resources, translation tools, and linguistic accommodations. The enVision+ Texas K-12 math program is also available in Spanish.

Reviewed as part of the state's Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process, the state-approved enVision+ Texas K-12 math programs are available for implementation for the 2026 school year.

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

