TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUILDERS ANNOUNCES HOUSING HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES

­­AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) revealed that Randy Birdwell, Larry Johnson, and Harold Peek will be inducted into the 2024 Texas Housing Hall of Honor as voted upon by the Texas Housing Hall of Honor Board of Governors. The ceremony will take place at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Bastrop, Texas.

Randy Birdwell's illustrious 40-year career in production home building has permanently changed the landscape of the Texas housing industry. As a company owner, President, CEO, Chairman, and Professor, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. His pioneering "Custom Production" concept revolutionized affordable personalized homes, while his efforts in reforming the Residential Construction Liability Act earned him the title of Texas Association of Builders' first Builder of the Year in 1993. Birdwell's influence extends beyond his corporate roles, as he has served on numerous industry committees and boards at local, state, and national levels. His expertise has also been recognized in academia, where he was promoted to Full Professor of the Practice at Texas A&M University, mentoring students who have gone on to establish successful residential-oriented businesses. Today, Birdwell serves as the Chairman of Flintrock Builders.

Larry D. Johnson, a visionary in community development, left an indelible mark on the Houston region and beyond. Starting with Johnson-Loggins Development Company in 1967, he later founded Johnson Development, which became a powerhouse in building creative master-planned communities that included resort amenities, schools and public spaces. Johnson's communities, such as Sienna, Riverstone, and Fall Creek, gained national recognition for their quality and popularity. By the time of his passing in 2022, Johnson Development had expanded to 19 active residential communities across multiple states, encompassing over 80,000 residential units and preserving or planting 2 million trees. His legacy of creating lifestyle-focused communities continues, with several Johnson Development projects consistently ranking among the nation's top-selling master-planned communities.

Harold Peek, a pioneering figure in Dallas's construction industry, joined Peek Properties in 1961 and completed 1,700 homes by the time he became the youngest President of the Dallas Builders Association in 1971 at age 31. Under his guidance, Peek made great strides in dealing with the Department of Labor and successfully transformed the association's bylaws to turn the organization into a Registered Professional Building Program, elevating industry standards while avoiding stringent state licensing. Peek's influence extended nationally, as he testified before Congress in 1979 to support increased mortgage limits. His commitment to public service culminated in his role as Mayor of University Park from 1998 to 2004, demonstrating his enduring dedication to both the construction industry and his local community.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

