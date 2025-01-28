TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUILDERS' STAR AWARDS CELEBRATE EXCELLENCE IN HOMEBUILDING

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) invites builders, remodelers, architects, designers, sales professionals, marketing professionals, construction professionals and industry leaders in Texas to get involved in the Star Awards, the only statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry. Out-of-state panelists are tasked with selecting the highest achievers by reviewing and evaluating the entries in over 110 categories.

The Star Awards are held in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ and finalists are encouraged to attend the awards ceremony, where they will be presented with trophies. You can see past year's finalists and learn how to get involved at TABStarAwards.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Blair Kirkpatrick, Texas Association of Builders

(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders