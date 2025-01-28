TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUILDERS' STAR AWARDS CELEBRATE EXCELLENCE IN HOMEBUILDING

News provided by

Texas Association of Builders

Jan 28, 2025, 11:39 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) invites builders, remodelers, architects, designers, sales professionals, marketing professionals, construction professionals and industry leaders in Texas to get involved in the Star Awards, the only statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry. Out-of-state panelists are tasked with selecting the highest achievers by reviewing and evaluating the entries in over 110 categories.

The Star Awards are held in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ and finalists are encouraged to attend the awards ceremony, where they will be presented with trophies. You can see past year's finalists and learn how to get involved at TABStarAwards.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Blair Kirkpatrick, Texas Association of Builders 
(512) 476-6346 | [email protected] 

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT: 
Sarah Venkatesh, Marketing & Communications Manager
(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TAB Installs New Senior Leadership and Inducts Members into Texas Housing Hall of Honor

TAB Installs New Senior Leadership and Inducts Members into Texas Housing Hall of Honor

The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) installed their 2025 President and inducted three people into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor at the...
2024 TAB Star Awards Winners Announced

2024 TAB Star Awards Winners Announced

The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) announced the 2024 Annual Star Awards winners in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ On July 12th at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics