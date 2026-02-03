Texas Association of Builders' Star Awards Recognize Excellence Across the Homebuilding Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is now accepting entries for the 2026 Star Awards, the only statewide awards program recognizing excellence across Texas' homebuilding industry. Open to builders, remodelers, architects, designers, and construction and sales professionals, the Star Awards honor outstanding achievement in more than 110 categories.

Texas Association of Builders' 2026 Star Awards

Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of out-of-state industry experts, ensuring an objective and rigorous judging process. Participation in the Star Awards provides companies with statewide recognition and long-term promotional value among industry peers and decision-makers. The deadline to submit entries is February 20, 2026.

Finalists will be recognized at the Star Awards Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show® on July 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio. Finalists will be announced in a press release on May 13, and TAB encourages all finalists to attend the ceremony, where the winners will be presented with their trophies.

More information, including categories and past winners, is available at www.TABStarAwards.com.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

