Texas Association of Community Health Plans Celebrates Healthy Texan Week

TACHP and Feeding Texas point to new pilot project that provides medically tailored meals as important step forward for the health of Texans

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Community Health Plans (TACHP) today celebrated the opening of Healthy Texan Week, May 4-11, 2026. TACHP member plans are participating in this third annual event organized by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Healthy Texan Week is an annual statewide awareness campaign to promote health, wellness, and disease prevention across all communities in Texas. The week brings together healthcare providers, community organizations, schools, businesses, and local governments to host health screenings, fitness activities, nutrition education programs, and wellness events. During Healthy Texan Week 2026, communities throughout the state will offer free health screenings, vaccination clinics, farmers market tours, fitness challenges, and mental health awareness activities.

"Healthy Texan Week is the perfect opportunity to focus on the need for innovative community-based approaches to nutrition and health care in Texas," said Janet Walker. President and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Health Plans. "One of the most exciting new ideas is the Medically Tailored Meals (MTMs) pilot project that the legislature approved last year. By investing in prevention and empowering pregnant women living with chronic conditions with the tools to build healthier habits, this approach can improve outcomes while helping make care more affordable and sustainable across our communities."

"Healthy Texan Week reminds us that good health starts with good nutrition, and the Feeding Texas network of food banks is committed to making that a reality for all Texans. The Medically Tailored Meals pilot is an exciting step toward ensuring Texans living with chronic conditions get the nutrition they need to achieve better health outcomes while lowering healthcare costs," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas.

The new pilot program, authorized under House Bill 26 passed during the 89th Texas Legislature, will allow the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to authorize Medicaid managed care organizations to offer nutrition support services, including medically tailored meals to eligible pregnant Medicaid managed care members living with certain chronic conditions, such as gestational diabetes, hypertension and obesity. The meals are specifically designed by registered dietitians to meet the unique nutritional needs of individuals managing these conditions, addressing both medical treatment and gaps in access to reliable, healthy meals simultaneously. Healthy Texan Week not only supports the goals of the pilot program but also creates a valuable opportunity for Texans to access healthcare guidance and support—especially for those who may have been unaware of the resources available in their communities.

For more information about Healthy Texan Week and how to find a local community event, visit goodfoodgoodmove.org.

About the Texas Association of Community Health Plans

The Texas Association of Community Health Plans (TACHP) represents community-based health plans serving more than one million Texans through Medicaid and CHIP. TACHP engages Texas-based community health plans in collective efforts to improve the health and well-being of Texans through accessible, quality, and cost-effective health care.

SOURCE Texas Association of Community Health Plans