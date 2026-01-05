Texas attorney general race signals early power struggle, analyst says

U.S. Senate contest involving Cornyn and Paxton expected to reshape down-ballot dynamics.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the March 2026 primary election cycle beginning to take shape, Texas newsrooms are bracing for a complex political landscape marked by open primaries, crowded statewide races and growing internal Republican divisions.

The early spotlight is already forming around the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent John Cornyn faces pressure from Republican contenders, including Trump ally Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The downstream impact of that contest is expected to reshape multiple statewide races, including the attorney general's race itself.

As newsrooms begin assembling political panels, booking analysts and shaping primary coverage, the value of a campaign strategist and political consultant becomes critical.

Anthony Holm brings an "inside baseball" understanding of Texas politics. Anthony can explain, in plain terms, why certain moves are happening now, how crowded Republican primaries change campaign strategy and what signals reporters should be watching long before voters weigh in.

Anthony Holm, a constitutional conservative, trial attorney, political analyst and campaign strategist with firsthand experience working alongside Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General's Office and senior officials in the Texas Governor's Office, says the attorney general race will serve as an early test of power between grassroots conservatives, institutional Republicans and the governor's office. The implications of this race extend far beyond Texas.

In recent analysis, Holm outlined how crossover voting, runoff dynamics and campaign spending patterns are reshaping outcomes in Texas, often in ways voters do not fully understand.

"Texas races are decided less by ideology than by process," Holm said. "Who votes in the primary, how runoffs change the electorate and when institutional support shows up often matters more than the loudest messaging."

Holm warns that internal Republican divisions, particularly over the state's open primary structure, are likely to intensify as conservative activists push for reforms they say better reflect the party's base. Ongoing litigation and legislative pressure surrounding primary rules, he notes, could become a defining storyline well before ballots are cast.

He also points to the influence of Gov. Greg Abbott, whose endorsements, political infrastructure and strategic silence can significantly shape statewide contests.

Beyond Texas, Holm regularly analyzes national issues with direct implications for the state, including immigration policy, election administration and national security decisions that affect border states and energy-producing regions, with a focus on governance, election mechanics and institutional power.

Holm is available for in-person interviews, phone commentary and virtual discussions, and can provide rapid-response analysis, background briefings or longer-form conversations for print, broadcast and digital outlets. He regularly participates in panel discussions and analytical segments focused on Texas politics and election dynamics.

Why newsrooms should be watching now

The attorney general race is shaping donor behavior and activist alignment early

The Senate race is influencing down-ballot strategy

Open primaries and runoff dynamics are becoming central voter issues

Texas continues to signal broader national GOP trends

Media Contact:

Anthony Holm

[email protected]

(512) 585-0002

SOURCE Politics with the Big Dogs