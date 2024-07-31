Texas-based Abacus Plumbing Is Officially the Houston Chronicle's 2024 BEST PLUMBER in HOUSTON

Abacus named as Finalist for Air Conditioning and Home Repairs in BEST Of the BEST in Houston 2024

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, is part of the illustrious group of winners named by the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best 2024, celebrating the best of the best in Houston, as voted by Houstonians. After weeks of record-breaking voting numbers, the Houston Chronicle published its annual special section featuring the best Houston has to offer across 169 unique categories. Honored at the official awards ceremony on July 18th and included in the list is Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical as the best plumber in Houston for 2024 and as a finalist in the categories of Houston's Best Heating and A/C Service and Houston's Best Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling.

Abacus Plumbing Pictured: Dixie Williford, Contact Center Director, Mike Myers, Director of Marketing, Tony Patiño, President

"We are honored to be a valued part of the Houston home improvement ecosystem, and even more thrilled to be recognized as "Best of the Best". We do not take lightly that this is driven by voting from the community throughout the Bayou City," says Tony Patiño of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "Abacus was built upon the pillars of honesty, integrity, teamwork, and respect – which we embody in each and every completed job that members of the Abacus team have the pleasure of fulfilling."

"Our extraordinary employees wake up early, every day, to do a tough job, taking care of customers, and taking care of their families. Of course, our customers are an equally important part of the success of Abacus. Without our customers who count on us, we wouldn't be where we are today…one of Houston's top home service companies," said Mike Myers, Director of Marketing at Abacus Plumbing.

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving the Houston area since 2003. Abacus has ingratiated itself into the Houston community's local non-profits by donating charitable dollars to a different organization every month through Abacus Plumbing's Count on Us to Care Program, which was started to support the Houston community. The program was named after the Abacus brand promise of "You Can Count on Us", which describes Abacus Plumbing's commitment to offering reliability, professionalism, and integrity in their plumbing and HVAC business.

"We are only as strong as the communities we serve and that we take very seriously," concludes Patiño.

About Abacus Plumbing

For more than two decades, Abacus Plumbing, a Wrench Group Company, has served generations of Texans as one of the leading home services providers in the state, offering plumbing services, air conditioning and heating, electrical services, drain and sewer, and water treatment. Founded in 2003, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical

4001 Kendrick Plaza Drive

Houston, TX, 77032

713-766-3605

About Wrench Group, LLC

Wrench Group is a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 2.0 million customers annually with more than 6,800 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Los Angeles-Palm Springs, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.

Media Contact:

Mike Myers

281-883-2855

[email protected]

SOURCE Abacus Plumbing