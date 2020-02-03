Texas-based garden center hosts ribbon cutting, Feb. 21

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery opened its third Houston-area store. The store, located on a two-acre site, and will celebrate its grand opening Friday, Feb. 21.

This store provides a new, exciting shopping opportunity designed to inspire locals in their gardens and their homes. It has approximately 4,000 square feet of indoor retail space that features home décor, seasonal decorations and a custom design center for adornments such as wreaths, garlands, and the famous Cornelius Bow. The open concept outdoor shopping area encompasses 30,000 square feet and showcases Cornelius Nursery's latest offerings in trees, shrubs, groundcovers and more. An 8,000-square-foot greenhouse provides additional space to display tropical plants, flowers, lawn décor and other gardening products for sale.

The original Cornelius Nursery store opened in Houston in 1938. Similar to the location on Voss Road, the Sugar Land store resembles a classic, Texas farmhouse with a rustic stone-covered exterior and a wraparound porch. The surrounding flowerbeds are expertly landscaped to provide seasonal gardening inspiration for shoppers.

Cornelius Nursery is owned and operated by Fort Worth-based Calloway's Nursery. The company has more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in its stores than any other nursery or garden center in Texas. They decided to open a store in Sugar Land because it is one of the fastest growing cities near the greater Houston area. The Sugar Land store will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. Locals and members of the media are invited to attend. The store will offer a variety of specials to celebrate the grand opening weekend good at all three Cornelius locations.

Additionally, through May 23rd, all Houston-area Cornelius stores host Garden Series every Saturday morning at 10:15 a.m. The Garden Series includes informational sessions on topics that range from growing indoor and outdoor succulents to showing you how to attract butterflies to your yard. Upcoming Garden Series events can be found at https://www.calloways.com/events/

The Sugar Land store opening has added approximately 25 new jobs to the local economy. Cornelius Nursery will continue to hire qualified individuals through the spring season. Interested parties can apply in person at the store or at calloways.com.

