Texas Biomed and Flyttr partner to advance next-generation solutions for the invasive New World screwworm

New World screwworm, now back on U.S. soil after being eliminated nearly 60 years ago, is a destructive pest that threatens U.S. livestock, wildlife and rural economies.

Under the partnership, Flyttr will design and develop advanced biological suppression technologies at Texas Biomed's state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

The collaboration will aim to expand the options available to the national response to this urgent biosecurity and economic threat facing Texas and the nation.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Biomedical Research Institute, one of the world's leading independent biomedical research institutions, has entered into a partnership with Flyttr (formerly Oxitec), the leading biosecurity solutions platform for critical pest threats, to develop, evaluate and advance next-generation biological solutions that could strengthen future elimination efforts of New World screwworm, a destructive livestock pest that threatens animal health and agricultural economies.

Under the agreement, Flyttr will utilize advanced laboratory facilities at Texas Biomed over the next two years to develop advanced suppression technologies that build on proven, mating-based methods like the sterile insect technique to rapidly suppress and push back screwworm populations.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to confront urgent biosecurity threats with speed and scientific rigor.

"As a scientific institution, we are uniquely positioned to rapidly mobilize resources and expertise when important research opportunities arise," said Cory Hallam, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Applied Science and Innovation at Texas Biomed. "New World screwworm represents a significant economic threat as well as a public health and biosecurity challenge. We are very pleased to support Flyttr as it develops innovative approaches that could help protect producers and communities in Texas and beyond."

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly species that lays eggs in the living tissue of fresh wounds in warm-blooded animals, causing serious harm to livestock, wildlife and, in rare cases, humans. Eradicated from the United States in 1966, the pest was confirmed in a calf in Zavala County, Texas, in 2026 – the first U.S. detection in nearly 60 years – and additional cases have since been confirmed across the state. To address a threat that the USDA estimates could cost the state's economy roughly $1.8 billion a year, federal and state agencies are actively working to prevent its spread.

"The New World screwworm is a major biosecurity threat to American lives and livelihoods, so we're deploying our full platform capabilities, expertise, and resources into this important fight," said Grey Frandsen, Chief Executive Officer of Flyttr. "Our strong partnership with Texas Biomed will accelerate this important work by forming a cutting-edge R&D outpost on the front lines of the screwworm battle where, together with a range of collaborators and partners, we will work to expand and scale the arsenal of tools to eliminate this threat."

San Antonio is rapidly strengthening its position as a national hub for biotechnology and biomedical innovation, driven by a unique concentration of scientific expertise, research infrastructure and collaborative partnerships.

"I established the Economic Security Advisory Group (ESAG) because San Antonio is uniquely positioned to lead biotechnology efforts," said San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. "The partnership between Texas Biomed and Flyttr announced today reflects that. By bringing together scientific expertise and cutting-edge biotechnology, this partnership positions our community at the forefront of developing solutions to combat the New World screwworm and other growing threats that impact agriculture, public health, and global well-being. My congrats to Dr. Larry Schlesinger, President and CEO at Texas Biomed and an ESAG founding member, and the entire Texas Biomed team."

SOURCE Texas Biomedical Research Institute