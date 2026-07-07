Texas Biomed Signs Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Biodefense Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Biomedical Research Institute, one of the world's leading independent biomedical research institutions dedicated to eradicating infection and advancing health, today announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to help protect service members and civilians from emerging and high-consequence biological threats.

The agreement with the Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND), which manages the nation's investments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense diagnostics and medical countermeasures (MCMs), establishes a collaborative framework to accelerate the development, testing, and validation of medical countermeasures while strengthening national preparedness.

"We are proud to offer our unique scientific capabilities to support the nation's biodefense mission," said Cory Hallam, Ph.D., Professor and Executive Vice President of Applied Science & Innovation (ASI) at Texas Biomed. "Texas Biomed excels in reducing the time between scientific insight and operational impact, which is critical for proactive preparedness and responding quickly when threats emerge."

The CRADA establishes a framework for Texas Biomed and CPE CBRND to collaborate on MCM projects that protect global populations, including U.S. warfighters serving at home and abroad. The agreement recognizes Texas Biomed's operational impact capabilities, including high containment research and adherence to Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards that support U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory requirements. The Institute is also home to one of the nation's seven National Primate Research Centers, offering expertise in translational studies and model development.

The CRADA framework is intended to ensure that critical resources for biological threats, whether from naturally emerging diseases or engineered risks, are continuously ready and available on demand, rather than episodically.

"This is a long-term investment in resilience," said Larry Schlesinger, MD, President and CEO of Texas Biomed. "As biological threats continue to evolve, partnerships like this are increasingly essential. Under this agreement, we have the potential to build new joint capabilities that will serve the nation not just today, but for decades to come."

About Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a nonprofit research institute dedicated to protecting the global community from infectious and chronic diseases. Through basic research, preclinical testing and innovative partnerships, we accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines for the world's deadliest pathogens, including the first COVID-19 vaccine, the first Ebola treatment and the first hepatitis C therapy. We are passionate about educating the next generation of bioscience leaders and ensuring a healthier future for all.

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SOURCE Texas Biomedical Research Institute