Texas Brand Yellowbird Foods Lands #2 Spot on "Hot Ones" Season 16

"We love to surprise and delight our fans and being able to create a limited release sauce for true hot sauce fanatics is just that! I've been itching to do a project with Hot Ones for years. This is so cool," stated Co-Founder and CEO, George Milton.

Yellowbird Foods is an award-winning brand that quickly gained a cult following in the hot sauce category when it was first introduced in 2013. Yellowbird Foods stands out from other sauces in their category by making flavor-first, planet-friendly, and healthier condiments. Their signature style and flavor profiles can be found across 11,000 stores nationwide including HEB and Whole Foods.

Co-founders George Milton and Erin Link developed this exclusive sauce for Hot Ones, titled Bliss & Vinegar.

Bliss & Vinegar is made with ripe, red serrano peppers, tart strawberries, and creamy coconut blended to a mellow burn. Available for purchase exclusively on Heatonist for $12.00.

This new limited edition hot sauce joins Yellowbird Foods' line of flavor-first sauces ranging from Jalapeno to Ghost Pepper.

Watch the "Hot Ones" lineup announcement here.

About Yellowbird Foods: Yellowbird makes wildly flavorful hot sauces with real ingredients deep in the heart of Texas. These are not your typical watered–down hot sauces. Their spicy condiments are flavor–forward with a thicker, smoother consistency packed with real, farm–fresh fruits and vegetables and never any fake filler ingredients. Yellowbird Sauces are formulated to take you on a flavor trip like no other!

About First We Feast:

Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series—Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads—with a community of 10 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 1.9 billion views to date.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yellowbird Foods

Related Links

https://yellowbirdsauce.com

