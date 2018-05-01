Texas Celebrates Travel and Tourism Industry During 2018 National Travel and Tourism Week

The travel and tourism industry showcases the beauty of the Lone Star State, and is one of the most important drivers of the Texas economy, generating an estimated $74.7 billion in 2017 spending. The value of travel to and within Texas impacts every Texan. Without travel each Texan household would pay an additional $690 in state and local taxes to make up for the loss of revenue.

When it comes to job growth, the travel and tourism industry continues to shine. Jobs directly supported by travel grew for the seventh consecutive year in 2017, climbing to 677,900 Texas jobs. Travel supported jobs can be found across many sectors of the economy including leisure and hospitality, transportation, retail trade, services, finance, real estate, construction, insurance and others.

Along with the many Texans traveling within the state, Texas welcomed an estimated 68.5 million out-of-state visitors last year. It's no wonder that the Lone Star State serves as a must-visit destination, from sunny beaches and picturesque mountains, to guest ranches and dynamic and diverse urban centers. The state offers a multitude of incredible leisure experiences for visitor of all ages.

As part of the 35th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, Travel Texas along with the U.S. Travel Association, will showcase what travel means to Texas jobs, economic growth and personal well-being. The theme of this year's Travel and Tourism Week, "Travel Then and Now," highlights the travel industry's history of economic impact to both the nation and state.

About Travel Texas: The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state. Travel and tourism are vital to the Texas economy, with an estimated $74.7 billion spent at destinations across the state in 2017. Travel spending directly supported 677,900 jobs across a variety of Texas industries.

