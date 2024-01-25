Texas Children's Announces Physician Leadership Team at North Austin Campus

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's is pleased to announce the physician leadership appointments at Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus which is officially opening next month to provide high-quality care for children and women across Central Texas.

The physician leadership team includes:

"We are honored to bring such amazing talent to our hospital," said Russ Williams, Senior Vice President of Texas Children's North Austin Campus. "These doctors represent the very best that the medical community has to offer. They come from so many different backgrounds and specialties, and our new hospital is poised for immediate success with each one of them at the helm. Ultimately, our goal is to make a life-changing difference for children and women in Austin, and Drs. Belt, Buchanan, Josephs, Vartabedian and Vidaurri, are just the right people for the job."

Dr. Melanie Belt is a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist with over 15 years of practice in Austin. She is an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine and an expert in da Vinci robotic and laparoscopic surgeries with years of experience in the management of complex gynecological issues like uterine fibroids and endometriosis. A past winner of the Most Valuable Physician award at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, she is thrilled to bring her expertise to Texas Children's Hospital North Austin.

Dr. Edward Buchanan is the Melvin Spira, M.D. Endowed Chair of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He specializes in pediatric plastic surgery and craniofacial surgery. Dr. Buchanan is also board-certified with the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Shellie Josephs is a Pediatric Interventional Radiologist specializing in minimally invasive, image-guided surgical procedures. She is joining Texas Children's from Stanford Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, where she was a practicing interventional radiologist and Clinical Professor of Radiology at Stanford University. Dr. Josephs clinical interest include treatment of vascular malformations including arteriovenous malformations as well as minimally invasive treatment of hepatobiliary disease and renal vascular hypertension.

Dr. Bryan Vartabedian is a pediatric gastroenterologist who brings with him years of experience in strategic planning, inpatient/ambulatory operations, outpatient surgical management, process improvement, clinical technology adoption, health care communications and physician management. In 2017, Dr. Vartabedian was integral to the establishment of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands.

Dr. LyTorre Vidaurri is a renowned anesthesiologist with clinical expertise in post-anesthesia care, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, medical devices, product evaluations and pediatric advanced life support (PALS). Her decade of successful leadership as Service Chief of Anesthesiology and Medical Director at Children's Health in Plano has uniquely positioned her to excel as Chief of Anesthesiology.

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome such accomplished physicians to lead our medical staff in Austin," said Dan DiPrisco, Executive Vice President at Texas Children's Hospital. "Texas Children's is currently serving Austin families with more than 20 locations offering pediatric primary care, urgent care and specialty care and Ob/Gyn services around the city. With these new appointments, Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus is ready to expand that tradition of exceptional care for children and women in Austin."

Texas Children's Hospital North Austin is a state-of-the-art, $485 million top-tier hospital for children and women led by the finest pediatric and women's specialists in the nation. Located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, Texas Children's North Austin will connect patients and families to Texas Children's numerous subspecialties including cardiology, oncology, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, fetal care and more.

About Texas Children's

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that s channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org.

