Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus Set to Open State-of-the-Art Facility

Nation's Largest and Top-Ranked Pediatric and Women's Hospital Celebrates First Hospital for Central Texas Families with Ribbon Cutting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's, the largest children's hospital in the United States which is consistently ranked as the best children's and women's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 1st to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of its new, North Austin hospital. Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus, a $485 million freestanding, state-of-the-art, top-tier hospital will commence inpatient services at its 365,000 square-foot campus on February 20, 2024. Outpatient services will be available on February 5, 2024. Located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus will deliver the most advanced children's and women's care to a city that is helping move the world forward.

Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus - Ribbon Cutting

With the opening of Texas Children's North Austin Campus, Texas Children's expands its hospital reach to four campuses, three of which are located in the Greater Houston area including the esteemed Texas Medical Center.

"It has been a longtime goal of mine to continue the incredible mission of our founders and expand access to Texas Children's high-quality level of care to families throughout Texas," said Mark A. Wallace, CEO of Texas Children's Hospital. "As we celebrate our 70th anniversary as an organization, we are looking forward to serving even more children and women with one of the most elite clinical teams in the world."

The new campus, spanning nearly 25 acres, will create over 1,100 jobs, including experts across a diverse range of nationally ranked specialties and 150 pediatric specialists.

The five-floor hospital and 170,000 square-foot outpatient building is connected under one roof, providing comprehensive, efficient, and convenient care for patients and their families. The 52-bed hospital will feature neonatal, cardiovascular, and pediatric intensive care units, operating rooms, a sleep center, and full-service diagnostic services for mothers and children, including a fetal center for advanced interventions. Additionally, the campus will house a full-service emergency center, safe rooms for behavioral health cases, and a variety of transportation options for patients including Kangaroo Crew ambulances and a helicopter. Conveniently located next to the Emergency Center is Texas Children's Urgent Care, which offers families an alternative care option.

Texas Children's North Austin Campus will also include an on-site pharmacy, a non-denominational chapel, a cafeteria, a coffee shop, and a business center, ensuring that families can spend more time with their loved ones without the need to leave the campus.

"We are located in one of the most rapidly growing cities in America, yet in the last ten years, 30,000 kids had to leave Austin and travel to Houston to Texas Children's to receive the highly specialized care they needed," said Russ Williams, senior vice president of Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus. "Austin families and the surrounding communities deserve access to the most advanced treatment from world-renowned physicians at any given moment and Texas Children's is doing their best to ensure this will happen now and in the future."

The adjacent outpatient building will connect patients and families to Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest primary care network in the country. It will offer primary pediatrics care and wellness services, as well as various clinical subspecialties such as allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology.

Texas Children's has been building a presence in Austin, with more than 20 locations offering pediatric, urgent care, and specialty care in the community. The opening of Texas Children's North Austin Campus will provide Austin families and surrounding communities with access to award-winning treatment closer to home.

The design of the campus takes inspiration from the Central Texas landscape and ecology, incorporating elements such as limestone exteriors, themed floors, and artwork reflecting the unique culture of Austin and the Texas Hill Country.

With future expansion in mind, the new campus has been master-planned to accommodate additional outpatient buildings and hospital buildings.

About Texas Children's

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that s channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org.

