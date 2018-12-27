Texas Children's Hospital Expands Partnership with Omnicell

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) today announced that Texas Children's Hospital will expand its Omnicell® automated medication management platform, with the addition of new automation for pharmacy and patient care areas, leveraging streamlined workflows and safety initiatives to support improved patient care and enhanced pharmacy performance.

According to an American Society of Health-system Pharmacists national survey, pharmacy directors estimate that 76 percent of staff time is spent on non-clinical activities.1 An automated medication management infrastructure empowers pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction, leading to improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

"As our health system continues to expand, we are constantly striving for excellence in care across our facilities," said Gee Mathen, assistant director of Pharmacy Applications and Technical Services at Texas Children's Hospital. "After leveraging Omnicell solutions in other areas of our hospital, we're confident these new solutions will help bolster the care we're providing to our patients as we continue to strive for the safest processes possible."

Texas Children's has selected Omnicell's expert services, part of the Company's autonomous approach to medication management, to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance and outcomes. Leveraging these expert resources will allow the health system to address labor challenges and implement best practices to achieve clinical and financial goals.

XR2 as a Service combines the groundbreaking technology of Omnicell's XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System with dedicated resources to support a more comprehensive approach to managing pharmacy medication inventory. Designed to scale with organizational growth, XR2 will allow Texas Children's to maximize the return on pharmacy investment, reducing administrative burden and allowing pharmacy leadership to focus on clinical care.

The health system will also be implementing Omnicell's Robotic IV Insourcing Solution (RIIS), a unique program that combines advanced robotic technology, data and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff into a comprehensive, turnkey package that provides a streamlined path for hospitals to insource their sterile compounding operations. Insourcing IV compounding can provide up to a 66% reduction in costs, based on ROI modeling.

Additionally, in patient care areas, Texas Children's will expand the footprint of Omnicell's XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets, which help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety for both nursing and pharmacy.

"The pharmacy care delivery system is driven by outdated human workflows and manual processes that are not only risking medication errors, but also driving up costs," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. "By partnering with leading health systems like Texas Children's to advance our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, we are enabling the pharmacist to practice at the top of their license to transform the pharmacy care delivery model."

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Through our industry-leading medication management platform that spans the continuum of care, Omnicell is developing a vision for a fully automated infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Omnicell's vision for Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions across three key areas: Automation solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit www.omnicell.com.

