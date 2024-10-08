Texas Children's Hospital Named No. 1 Pediatric Hospital in Texas for 16th Consecutive Year

Nation's largest children's hospital remains home to the No. 1 pediatric heart center in the country for eighth consecutive year and earns No. 1 ranking for its pediatric nephrology program— with all ten hospital specialties ranked nationally.

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's is thrilled to announce it has been named among the nation's foremost leaders in pediatric health care by U.S. News & World Report, earning a place on the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll and once again earning the No. 1 ranking in Texas.

"We are incredibly proud to remain the very best pediatric hospital in Texas and to be recognized among the top pediatric hospitals in the country," said Dr. Debra Sukin, President and CEO of Texas Children's. "These outstanding rankings are a reflection of the hard work, dedication and expertise of our entire team. I am immensely grateful for the commitment to clinical excellence, teaching and life changing research that makes Texas Children's the world's leading pediatric and women's health care organization and the No. 1 children's hospital in Texas."

All specialties are ranked nationally

For the eighth year in a row, Texas Children's is named the best hospital in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care. Additionally, ten of the hospital's specialties ranked within the top ten. Texas Children's also earned the highest designation available for Behavioral Health, a newly ranked specialty this year, by U.S. News & World Report.

With the partnership of academic affiliate Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital — the largest freestanding children's hospital in the country — is a distinguished leader and resource for children and their families. The hospital earns the U.S. News Honor Roll distinction by ranking:

"I am so proud of our extraordinary team," said Sukin. "The tireless commitment and combined skills of our world-renowned clinical care providers and staff more than merited this recognition. Our mission is to create a healthier future for children and women throughout our global community by leading in patient care, education and research — that's why these rankings matter: they empower families to make informed decisions, and demonstrate that Texas Children's is fulfilling its promise to deliver life-changing care to the patients who need us most."

Global leader in pediatric heart care: Texas Children's Heart Center remains best in the nation

For more than 60 years, Texas Children's Heart Center® has combined cutting-edge technology with a compassionate and family-centered approach to care. More than 1,000 surgeries and 1,600 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed annually in the Lester and Sue Smith Legacy Tower, home of the Heart Center, where an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to care brings to the bedside a comprehensive team of experts who specialize in every aspect of cardiac treatment.

Texas Children's Heart Center cardiologists, congenital heart surgeons, cardiovascular anesthesiologists and cardiac intensivists are world-renowned leaders in the field and work together to treat patients with some of the rarest and most complex heart cases from Houston, across Texas, the U.S. and around the world. The multidisciplinary team strives to provide unparalleled care at every point of the treatment continuum — from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up care — in order to achieve the best possible outcomes for each patient.

In December 2020, Texas Children's opened a first-of-its-kind dedicated floor designed for patients with adult congenital heart (ACH) disease. The 27,000-square-foot space includes a 16-bed inpatient unit, outpatient clinic, cardiac rehab gym, diagnostics lab and more. Texas Children's ACH Program is accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association and is one of only four accredited programs in Texas. As pediatric patients with congenital heart disease defects transition into adulthood, members of the team advise them on health and lifestyle choices for their adult needs, including physical challenges, exercise options and family planning.

Global leader in pediatric renal care: Texas Children's Kidney Center ranked No. 1 in the nation

The Kidney (Renal) Services program at Texas Children's is one of largest programs in the world and provides diagnostic, therapeutic and long-term care for infants, children and adolescents with all forms of congenital and acquired kidney diseases.

The comprehensive services offered at four Houston-area locations have led to Texas Children's No. 1 ranking in Pediatric Nephrology. Texas Children's is a national leader in renal replacement therapy (RRT) for critically ill children with acute renal failure — providing peritoneal dialysis, acute hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) — and one of the few pediatric centers in the United States that offers MARS therapy for children with liver failure or drug ingestions.

In 2024, the scope of kidney care services offered at Texas Children's greatly expanded to serve patients in the Central Texas area with the opening of Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus. The Kidney Center in Austin is the only hospital-based pediatric dialysis unit in Central Texas and offers 24/7 coverage for inpatient care. It treats pediatric and adolescent patients with chronic and acute kidney disease who require dialysis or who may need dialysis in the future.

U.S. News & World Report ranking methodology

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals ranking to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital rankings rely on clinical data from pediatric medical centers through a detailed survey that analyzes measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, each hospital's score is derived from surveys of more than 35,000 eligible pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. In 2024, only 88 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated for this annual report. Ten hospitals, including Texas Children's Hospital, ranked at the top of their class and were named to the 2024-2025 Honor Roll.

For more information, visit usnews.com/childrenshospitals .

