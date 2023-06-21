Texas Children's Hospital Remains No. 1 Pediatric Hospital in the State of Texas for 15th Consecutive Year

Nation's largest children's hospital remains home to the No. 1 pediatric heart center with all ten-hospital subspecialties ranked within the top ten

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is proud and honored once again to be named a leader in pediatric health care by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 1 in Texas and No. 3 nationally in its 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals report.

For 15 years, Texas Children's has received a higher overall ranking than any other pediatric hospital in Texas, making it the number one children's hospital in the state.

"We are immensely proud to remain the top pediatric hospital in Texas and to be recognized among the top three pediatric hospitals in the country," said Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO of Texas Children's. "Today, more than ever, I am grateful for the dedication and expertise of all our faculty and employees, whose continued pursuit of excellence has made these outstanding rankings possible. A sincere thank you to U.S. News & World Report, which — through this scorecard — validates that we are indeed meeting our commitment to deliver high-quality care to those who need us most."

All subspecialties ranked in the top 10

For the seventh year in a row, Texas Children's is named the best place in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care. Additionally, all ten of the hospital's subspecialties ranked within the top ten, once again earning the U.S. News Honor Roll distinction.

With the partnership of academic affiliate Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital — the largest freestanding children's hospital in the country — is a distinguished leader and resource for health and hope to children and their families. The hospital earns the U.S. News Honor Roll distinction by ranking:

Global leader in pediatric heart care

Texas Children's Heart Center remains best in the nation

For more than 60 years, the integrated, multidisciplinary team at Texas Children's Heart Center® has combined cutting-edge technology with a compassionate and family-centered approach to care. Annually, more than 1,000 surgeries and 1,600 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed in the Lester and Sue Smith Legacy Tower, home of the Heart Center, where a team-based approach brings experts in every aspect of cardiac care to the bedside.

Texas Children's Heart Center cardiologists, congenital heart surgeons, cardiovascular anesthesiologists and cardiac intensivists are world-renowned leaders in the field and work together to treat patients with some of the rarest and most complex heart cases from Houston, across Texas, the U.S. and around the world. The multidisciplinary team strives to provide unparalleled care at every point from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up, in order to achieve the best possible care for each patient.

In December 2020, Texas Children's opened a first-of-its-kind dedicated floor designed by and for patients with adult congenital heart (ACH) disease. The 27,000-square-foot space includes a 16-bed inpatient unit, outpatient clinic, cardiac rehab gym, diagnostics lab and more. Texas Children's ACH Program is accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association and is one of only four accredited programs in Texas. As pediatric patients with congenital heart disease defects transition into adulthood, members of the team advise them on health and lifestyle choices for their adult needs, including physical challenges, exercise options and family planning.

U.S. News & World Report ranking methodology

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals ranking in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital rankings rely on clinical data from 119 medical centers through a detailed survey that analyzes measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, each hospital's score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. In 2021, only 89 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated for this annual report. Ten hospitals, including Texas Children's Hospital, ranked at the top of their class and were named to the 2022-2023 Honor Roll . For more information, visit usnews.com/childrenshospitals .

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.

Media Contact:

Kelley Carville, Vice President, Public Relations | Texas Children's Hospital

832.824.3921 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital