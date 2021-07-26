Texas Children's Pavilion for Women announces $201 million expansion

Since its inception in 2012, the comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility has delivered on its vision to provide exceptional care to mothers and their babies. Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, which includes the Texas Children's Fetal Center® – one of the nation's leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of abnormalities in unborn and newborn infants – and a level IV neonatal intensive care unit, has exceeded delivery capacity, with unmatched clinical outcomes. In 2019, the Pavilion for Women was designated a level IV maternal care facility, the highest level of care available.

"This expansion plan will not only allow us to increase our delivery volume by about 30%, but will also allow us have more space for specialized clinics and specific programs that will cater to women at every stage of life," said Dr. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. "Patients come from all across the country and the globe to access our world-renowned medical experts and the full continuum of care we offer mothers and babies. We are looking forward to increasing our capacity to offer the best care to every woman and child, from the healthiest to the sickest."

The $201 million expansion plan includes transforming the former Baylor Clinic building, located at 6620 Main St., into part of Texas Children's sprawling campus in the Texas Medical Center, renaming it Main Tower. The building, which will be connected to the Pavilion for Women via a new sky bridge, provides Texas Children's with about 190,000 additional square feet of usable space.

The plan includes three phases:

Phase 1: Relocate the Women's Assessment Center from the 11th floor of the Pavilion for Women to the first floor and backfill the 11th floor with a 14-bed induction and observation unit.

Phase 2: Prepare Main Tower for occupancy and relocate outpatient OB/GYN practices from the Pavilion for Women to Main Tower.

: Prepare Main Tower for occupancy and relocate outpatient OB/GYN practices from the Pavilion for Women to Main Tower. Phase 3: Backfill the Pavilion for Women with additional inpatient care capacity.

The first phase of the expansion plan is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. The full expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

Texas Children's is ranked third among the best children's hospitals nationally by U.S. News & World Report, and first in Texas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit women.texaschildrens.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

