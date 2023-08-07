Texas Children's Pavilion for Women Announces Opening of New Medical Tower

Texas Children's Hospital

07 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

The next phase of a multi-year $245 million expansion of the hospital's women's services within the Texas Medical Center nears completion

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is pleased to announce that the newest medical tower, Pavilion for Women Tower II, has opened for patient activity. As the second phase of the $245 million Texas Children's Pavilion for Women's expansion within the Texas Medical Center nears completion, the new tower connected to the Pavilion for Women via a recently constructed sky bridge houses women's services outpatient clinics, including The Women's Specialists of Houston, Partners in OB/GYN Care, and Women's Physical Therapy.

The newest medical tower at Texas Children’s Hospital, Pavilion for Women Tower II, is connected to the Pavilion for Women via a recently constructed sky bridge and houses women’s services outpatient clinics.
Since opening its doors over a decade ago, the Pavilion for Women has seen rapid growth in the volume of patients seeking labor and delivery services, and the next step of this expansion includes increasing the number of hospital beds in the Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

"This latest milestone is one more indication of the dedication of Texas Children's Hospital to women's health," said Dr. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. "That's very, very important to me. For the first time in this country, a children's hospital has embraced women throughout the spectrum of their health care from birth to menopause."

As a leader in world-renowned pregnancy care, the hospital has also expanded on its focus to provide a full continuum of care for women. Specialties offered at The Pavilion for Women include pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, menopause treatment, maternal fetal medicine care, the Texas Children's Fetal Center, reproductive psychiatry, reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and minimally invasive gynecology surgery.

"This investment in our Pavilion for Women will allow us to increase delivery volumes significantly, but additionally the added space will also allow us to continue to grow those specialized clinics that cater to women at every stage of their life," said Michele Birsinger, Assistant Vice President of Women's Services at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

Baylor Obstetrics and Gynecology will relocate to the new tower by the end of 2023, and the addition of more adult inpatient and neonatal intensive care beds to Pavilion for Women will complete in 2024.

"I've always said that outgrowing a space is a good problem to have because it means that we're doing something right and our patients and their families trust us to provide the safe and high-quality care they deserve," said Mark A. Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Children's. "I am so proud of everything we've done together and I'm beyond grateful and excited for the continuous growth of Texas Children's Pavilion for Women."

Texas Children's is consistently ranked among the best children's hospitals nationally by U.S. News & World Report, and first in Texas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit women.texaschildrens.org

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that s channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org

