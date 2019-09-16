Texas Children's Pediatrics announces new location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest pediatric primary care network is excited to announce its newest location in Austin, Texas. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) Dawson and Ramirez – located at 1111 W. 34th Street, Ste. 104 – joins the network of more than 50 locations offering high-quality, efficient and personalized pediatric care to Texas families.

Led by Dr. Thomas Dawson and Dr. Jaime Ramirez, and joined by Dr. Britni LeBoeuf, the team at TCP Dawson and Ramirez are strong advocates for the community they serve and strive to partner with parents to keep kids healthy and happy from birth to adulthood.

"I'm excited to welcome Drs. Dawson, Ramirez and LeBoeuf, as well as their amazing team, to our TCP family," Kay Tittle, president of Texas Children's Pediatrics, said. "We know the value pediatricians bring to the community. They are more than doctors – they are partners in your child's health."

Texas Children's Pediatrics locations provide full-service pediatric care for children of all ages including, among other offerings, prenatal counseling; newborn and infant care; well and sick child visits; immunizations; and hearing and vision screenings; as well as camp, school and sports physicals.

In addition to TCP Dawson and Ramirez, the pediatric network has three other convenient locations serving the Austin community:

Texas Children's first health care location in Austin, Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate, opened in March 2018 and provides high quality, efficient and affordable pediatric-focused care after hours and on weekends. Additionally, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin opened in October 2018 bringing the hospital's own subspecialty pediatric care to the Austin community. This helped increase access for children and families in need of allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology, among other subspecialties.

For more information about Texas Children's Pediatrics in Austin, visit www.texaschildrenspediatricsaustin.org.

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for Pediatric Research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

