Texas Children's Pediatrics Lone Star Pediatrics is network's newest location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP), the nation's largest pediatric primary care network, today announced its sixth location in Austin, Texas. TCP Lone Star Pediatrics – located at 12120 Ranch Road 620 North – joins the network of more than 50 locations offering high-quality, efficient and personalized pediatric care to Texas families.

Drs. Kelly Thorstad and Nicole Bernard, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners Gwen Collmann and Jamie Dark, along with the entire team at Lone Star Pediatrics, provide caring, compassionate and comprehensive medical care in partnership with patient families.

"I am excited to welcome the committed team at Lone Star Pediatrics to our growing TCP family in Austin," Kay Tittle, president of TCP, said. "We take immense pride in helping improve the health and well-being of children and we never lose sight of the trust families place in us."

TCP locations provide full-service pediatric care for children of all ages including, among other offerings, prenatal counseling; newborn and infant care; well and sick child visits; immunizations; and hearing and vision screenings; as well as camp, school and sports physicals.

In addition to TCP Lone Star Pediatrics, the pediatric network has five other convenient locations serving the Austin community:

Texas Children's first health care location in Austin, Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate, opened in March 2018 and provides high quality, efficient and affordable pediatric-focused care after hours and on weekends. Additionally, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin opened in October 2018 bringing the hospital's own subspecialty pediatric care to the Austin community. This helped increase access for children and families in need of allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology, among other subspecialties.

For more information about Texas Children's Pediatrics in Austin, visit www.texaschildrenspediatricsaustin.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for Pediatric Research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

