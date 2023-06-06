Texas Children's Urgent Care Opens in Sugar Land

11th Urgent Care Clinic Serving Children in the Houston Area

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is proud to announce the opening of Texas Children's Urgent Care in Sugar Land, expanding its health care offerings to families in the Houston area. Through this opening, patients and their families will have greater access to the vast network of comprehensive services offered by Texas Children's — ranked No. 2 among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

"Sugar Land has long been an area of focus for us, and we are thrilled to serve more families in this area," said Dan Gollins, President of Texas Children's Pediatrics and Texas Children's Urgent Care. "Opening a new urgent care in Sugar Land will truly help fill a void in treatment for children and their families on nights and weekends bringing pediatric urgent care experts to the local community."

Along with Texas Children's Pediatrics, Texas Children's Urgent Care puts board-certified pediatricians within reach. Together, it comprises the largest pediatric clinic network in the nation, offering high quality and affordable care in convenient community locations.

"Our clinic is conveniently located in your neighborhood and available evenings and weekends to respond to the growing need for pediatric urgent care after hours," said Dr. Terry Yen, Medical Director of Texas Children's Urgent Care.

Staffed by Texas Children's pediatricians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and nurses who specialize in pediatric care, Texas Children's Urgent Care is designed to meet the needs of children and young adults through the age of 18 — to offer compassionate and high-quality care at all times, including evenings and weekends. From little pains and upset stomachs to infections and flu, Texas Children's Urgent Care is opening in Sugar Land to treat conditions that cannot wait.

Common pediatric conditions treated:

Flu/COVID-19 Test

Allergic reaction

Asthma

Cough, cold or congestion

Ear pain

Fever in infants older than 8 weeks

Minor burn

Minor injury

Pink eye

Rash

Simple laceration

Skin infection

Sore throat

Sprain and strain

Urinary tract infection

Vomiting and diarrhea

Common procedures performed:

Antibiotic injections

Breathing treatments

Fracture care and splinting

IV fluids

Laceration repair (stitches, staples and skin glue)

Sports physicals ( Houston locations only)

locations only) Urine catheterization

Wound care

X-rays on site

Save My Spot

To minimize wait times, families in Sugar Land must reserve spots online before coming to the new location, a tool available at all Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics. Virtual waiting rooms help staff monitor the number of patients expected and improve outcomes by managing wait times. Virtual visits are also available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The new Texas Children's Urgent Care is conveniently located at:

Texas Children's Urgent Care – Sugar Land

4734 LJ Pkwy, Unit 310

Sugar Land, TX 77479

For more information about Texas Children's Urgent Care, please visit https://www.texaschildrensurgentcare.org/.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.

