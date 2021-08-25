Texas Connections Academy Graduate Hannah Hitchcock Awarded Scholarship by Houston's Allworth Financial

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Hitchcock of Richmond, Texas, has been awarded the annual Houston Asset Management/Allworth Financial $10,000 college scholarship for her hard work, academic and professional achievements, volunteerism, and for tenaciously overcoming myriad obstacles placed in her way.

After a months' long interview, evaluation, and selection process, Hitchcock was chosen and the first check for $2,500, one of four equal installments, was sent to Blinn College where Hitchcock will be attending in the fall. (A $2,500 check will be disbursed each year to a college of her choosing until 2024.) Chris Brown, former President of Houston Asset Management, began the scholarship program to help high-achieving students pay for school.

"We're very proud to be in the position to help a talented, hard-working young person pay for college," said Brown. "This is something that feels great, and serves our community, and we know that Hannah Hitchcock is destined for a terrific academic and professional future."

Hitchcock, who graduated from Texas Connections Academy in May with a 4.3 GPA, said: "Having seen family members embody both extremes of the financial spectrum, I've elected to dedicate my life to founding a business and to helping people make informed decisions about money."

A member of the prestigious National Honor Society, Hitchcock ranked in the top 5 percent of her high school class. In addition to being an enthusiastic volunteer at several Houston-area charities, she has also worked as an English tutor for adults and spent a summer interning at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

"I'm blessed and incredibly thankful," said Hitchcock.

"It's an honor," said Brown. "The young people who've earned these scholarships show me that with people like Hannah preparing to become the leaders of tomorrow, our future is very bright, indeed."

