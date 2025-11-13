TEXAS DE BRAZIL OPENS FIRST LOUISVILLE LOCATION AT MALL ST. MATTHEWS

Texas de Brazil brings its flame-grilled tradition to Louisville—where every bite ignites Brazilian flavor! Post this

Guests will experience the signature Texas de Brazil tradition, where gauchos expertly carve a selection of perfectly seasoned beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage tableside. The dining experience is complemented by a fresh and extravagant 50-item salad area featuring artisan cheeses, roasted vegetables, charcuterie, and traditional Brazilian specialties.

"Our St. Matthews Mall location allows us to bring our authentic churrascaria experience to a vibrant and welcoming community," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Louisville's passion for great food and hospitality aligns perfectly with our brand, and we look forward to becoming a destination for both local residents and visitors seeking a memorable dining experience."

The new Louisville restaurant features an elegant yet inviting ambiance, combining contemporary design with the warmth of rustic-inspired décor. Texas de Brazil Louisville will also offer private dining options ideal for corporate events, celebrations, and large group gatherings, as well as a bar area perfect for socializing or enjoying happy hour.

Key Features of Texas de Brazil:

Rodizio-Style Dining: Endless tableside service of flame-grilled meats carved fresh by gauchos.





Endless tableside service of flame-grilled meats carved fresh by gauchos. Gourmet Salad Area: More than 50 fresh and seasonal selections, including salads, cheeses, cured meats, hot items, and more.





More than 50 fresh and seasonal selections, including salads, cheeses, cured meats, hot items, and more. Upscale Ambiance: A sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, perfect for celebrations, date nights, business dinners, or family gatherings.





A sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, perfect for celebrations, date nights, business dinners, or family gatherings. Curated Wine Cellar: A global wine list designed to pair perfectly with churrasco-style dining.

Service hours include – Dinner: Mon.– Thurs. 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Fri. 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Sat. 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm, and Sun. 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Regular dinner, which includes both the meat service and gourmet salad area, is $52.99 per person. The salad area only option is $31.99. When purchased with a full-price meal, children 2 years and under dine free, ages 3–5 are $5.00, and ages 6–12 are 50% off the regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit https://www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/louisville/ or call 502.401.1711.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that combines the flavors of Brazil with the hospitality of Texas. The menu highlights a wide selection of flame-grilled meats, a gourmet 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list, and decadent dessert selections. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned business, Texas de Brazil has grown to become one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 55 restaurants in 23 states, one in Puerto Rico, and 9 international locations.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil