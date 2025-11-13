TEXAS DE BRAZIL OPENS FIRST LOUISVILLE LOCATION AT MALL ST. MATTHEWS

Texas de Brazil

Nov 13, 2025, 07:55 ET

The Second Kentucky Location for the Premier Brazilian Steakhouse

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the internationally acclaimed Brazilian-American steakhouse brand, is proud to announce the opening of its newest restaurant at Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky. Known for its distinctive rodízio-style dining and continuous tableside service of flame-grilled meats, the Louisville location marks an exciting addition to the city's dynamic dining scene.

Texas de Brazil gauchos carving a new experience in Louisville, KY. Guests in Louisville can now enjoy flame-grilled meats sliced tableside accompanied by gourmet salad area items and sides!

Guests will experience the signature Texas de Brazil tradition, where gauchos expertly carve a selection of perfectly seasoned beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage tableside. The dining experience is complemented by a fresh and extravagant 50-item salad area featuring artisan cheeses, roasted vegetables, charcuterie, and traditional Brazilian specialties.

"Our St. Matthews Mall location allows us to bring our authentic churrascaria experience to a vibrant and welcoming community," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Louisville's passion for great food and hospitality aligns perfectly with our brand, and we look forward to becoming a destination for both local residents and visitors seeking a memorable dining experience."

The new Louisville restaurant features an elegant yet inviting ambiance, combining contemporary design with the warmth of rustic-inspired décor. Texas de Brazil Louisville will also offer private dining options ideal for corporate events, celebrations, and large group gatherings, as well as a bar area perfect for socializing or enjoying happy hour.

Key Features of Texas de Brazil:

  • Rodizio-Style Dining: Endless tableside service of flame-grilled meats carved fresh by gauchos.

  • Gourmet Salad Area: More than 50 fresh and seasonal selections, including salads, cheeses, cured meats, hot items, and more.

  • Upscale Ambiance: A sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, perfect for celebrations, date nights, business dinners, or family gatherings.

  • Curated Wine Cellar: A global wine list designed to pair perfectly with churrasco-style dining.

Service hours include – Dinner:  Mon.– Thurs. 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Fri. 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Sat. 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm, and Sun. 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Regular dinner, which includes both the meat service and gourmet salad area, is $52.99 per person. The salad area only option is $31.99. When purchased with a full-price meal, children 2 years and under dine free, ages 3–5 are $5.00, and ages 6–12 are 50% off the regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit https://www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/louisville/ or call 502.401.1711.

About Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that combines the flavors of Brazil with the hospitality of Texas. The menu highlights a wide selection of flame-grilled meats, a gourmet 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list, and decadent dessert selections. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned business, Texas de Brazil has grown to become one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 55 restaurants in 23 states, one in Puerto Rico, and 9 international locations.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

