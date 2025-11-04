Texas de Brazil Raises $125,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Continued Nationwide Fundraising Effort

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the nation's leading Brazilian-American steakhouse, proudly announces that its annual fundraising campaign in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® has raised $125,000 this year. The effort, held across U.S. locations from August 1 through October 15, reflects the generosity of guests and the ongoing commitment of Texas de Brazil's team members to making a difference in their communities.

Texas de Brazil proudly presented a $125,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on October 18. Post this Hannah Thompson, Director of Marketing and PR for Texas de Brazil, presents a $125,000 donation check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital representatives Justin Waldrip, Philanthropic Advisor, and Kathy Fairbanks, Area Executive Director, in support of the hospital’s life-saving mission.

The campaign culminated in a celebratory event in the Dallas location on October 18, where Texas de Brazil leadership, restaurant staff, and representatives from St. Jude gathered to honor this year's achievement. The event highlighted top fundraising teams and expressed gratitude to guests whose contributions directly support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"Each year, we are humbled by the compassion of our guests and the dedication of our team members," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Through their generosity, we are able to support the lifesaving work at St. Jude and help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live."

Throughout the campaign, guests were invited to donate while dining at participating Texas de Brazil locations, with 100% of proceeds benefiting St. Jude.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that combines the flavors of Brazil with the hospitality of Texas. The menu highlights a wide selection of flame-grilled meats, a gourmet 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list, and decadent dessert selections. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned business, Texas de Brazil has grown to become one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, one in Puerto Rico, and 10 international locations.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

