Texas de Brazil Palm Beach Gardens is Moving to Mainstreet at Midtown on PGA Boulevard

"It is with much excitement that we announce the move of our Palm Beach Gardens restaurant to the bustling environment of Mainstreet at Midtown located on PGA Boulevard," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "The area offers a variety of cuisines, in addition to other lifestyle services and shopping options, and we feel our interactive up-scale concept is the perfect addition to the community and we're eager to share the traditional art of churrasco with the residents and visitors alike."

The new space features soaring ceilings with unique light fixtures and elegant furnishings and an extravagant salad area made of white marble and adorned with a lavish flower arrangement. Guests can observe the gauchos expertly preparing and cooking their food through the open-view grill, enjoy a drink in the intimate lounge area or browse for their favorite wines in the elaborate wine cellar. The restaurant will offer covered and uncovered patios which will be used for main dining and can also be rented for private events.

The restaurant boasts an endless display of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, slow-roasted and carved by the restaurant's gauchos at each table, as directed by the guests' red and green disks. Additionally, the menu features an extensive salad area comprised of chef-crafted dishes and salads such as imported cheeses, charcuterie, Feijoada, roasted vegetables and creamy lobster bisque. To further enhance the dining experience, an extensive award-winning wine list, refreshing Brazilian cocktails and a-la-carte dessert selections are also offered.

For more information, guests can visit texasdebrazil.com and view the "Palm Beach Gardens" location page.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit https://www.texasdebrazil.com.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

