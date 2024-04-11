TEXAS DE BRAZIL UNVEILS MOUTHWATERING NEW SEASONAL SPECIALS

Texas de Brazil Introduces Alcatra Top Sirloin and Moqueca de Peixe to Limited-Time Menu Post this

Dive Into the Flavors of Moqueca de Peixe

Seafood lovers are in for a treat with Texas de Brazil's Moqueca de Peixe, an exquisite Brazilian stew featuring tender whitefish enveloped in a rich, coconut milk-based sauce infused with an aromatic blend of herbs and spices. This seasonal delight is sure to transport guests' taste buds to the vibrant shores of Brazil.

"Our team is constantly exploring new culinary frontiers to bring our guests the most authentic and delectable Brazilian flavors," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "With the return of two guest-favorites: our savory Alcatra Top Sirloin and the flavorful Moqueca de Peixe seafood stew, we're excited to deliver a culinary adventure that's both familiar and extraordinary."

The Alcatra Top Sirloin and Moqueca de Peixe are available during dinner hours until June 30th. Guests should stay tuned to find out what delectable new dishes the Texas de Brazil chefs will offer next quarter.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

