TEXAS DE BRAZIL INTRODUCES VIP DINING CARDS FOR MARCH

Enjoy Half-Priced on Twelve Regular Dinners

DALLAS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, renowned for its authentic churrasco-style cuisine, is excited to unveil its premier promotion of the year – the VIP Dining Cards. With this exclusive offer, cardholders can relish in 50% savings on twelve regular-priced dinners, amounting to a remarkable discount of $305 - $400+ across various markets.

Available exclusively online through the brand's website, these VIP Dining Cards can be purchased throughout the month of March. Priced at $69.99, a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the Children's Cancer Fund and other various charities. The cards are valid for use from Monday to Thursday until October 31, 2024.

"Texas de Brazil is delighted to collaborate with an exceptional organization like the Children's Cancer Fund while extending substantial savings to our valued guests," expressed Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil.

The VIP Dining Card initiative stands as the Brazilian Steakhouse's flagship promotion, consistently delivering exceptional value to patrons year after year.

To purchase online, please visit: TexasdeBrazil.com/shop/gift-cards/

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Children's Cancer Fund

Children's Cancer Fund (CCF), founded in 1982, champions kids in their fight against cancer through strategic investments in research and care in North Texas. Since its inception, CCF has awarded over $11 million in grants. CCF has received the Outstanding Foundation Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The group funds pediatric cancer research and compassionate care at Children's Health and selected research at UT Southwestern Medical Center, both nationally recognized programs for the investigation and treatment of childhood cancer. The Children's Cancer Fund office is located at 4201 Spring Valley Road, Suite 370, Dallas, TX 75244. For more information, please contact Children's Cancer Fund at 972-664-1450 or visit www.ChildrensCancerFund.com.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil