Texas Education Agency Selects Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® as an Approved Digital Supplement for Texas Core High-Quality Instructional Materials Elementary Literacy Program

Local education agencies in Texas can use the award-winning online program for Grades K–5 through TEA's Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities grant program

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has selected Curriculum Associates' i-Ready as an approved digital supplement for Texas Core High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) as part of its Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities (LASO) consolidated grant program. With this approval, local education agencies (LEAs) throughout Texas can implement i-Ready using LASO funding to support reading instruction as part of a blended learning approach.

According to the TEA, LASO is the next iteration of a universal consolidated application cycle that strategically batches grant-funding opportunities that are supporting continued learning acceleration and innovation opportunities. i-Ready was specifically approved for the Blended Learning Grant Program under LASO.

"This grant provides a great opportunity for Texas educators to drive student outcomes through the implementation of a high-quality blended learning model for reading," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Now, with the approval from the TEA, even more educators across the state will be able to use our proven online technology as they work to close learning gaps and support grade-level reading success for every student."

To obtain approval, i-Ready underwent a rigorous, multipart review by the TEA. The program was ultimately selected based on its alignment with research-based instructional strategies, alignment to the implementation of Texas' Core HQIM, Spanish-language availability, and evidence to support student personalization and learning acceleration outcomes.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students in Texas. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The i-Ready Diagnostic for Reading, which is correlated to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for English Language Arts and Reading, provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional development experts, account managers, sales representatives, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

Today the i-Ready program serves more than 11 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

About Curriculum Associates

